Shelburne received a number of unwanted guests at its Dec. 20 selectboard meeting when accounts flooded the Zoom meeting with pornographic material.
The disruption lasted nearly six minutes and has officials questioning alternative methods to online meetings.
“It was a surreal moment of incredibly juvenile behavior,” said selectboard chair Mike Ashooh as he expressed his disbelief over the incident. “If you have something to say, just come say it. This was just so bizarre.”
Although town manager Lee Krohn was able to remove the “hackers” in a timely manner, he couldn’t admit anybody else into the meeting and potentially jeopardizing the state’s open meeting law.
“You can’t restrict these meetings to just the people you think you want to let in, and you can’t know who someone is until they, shall we say, display their true colors,” Krohn said.
Navigating the realm of digital meetings is a relatively new field of play for the town since the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was an eye opening experience to a problem the town has not yet had to face. The term “Zoom-bombing” originated when unwanted guests began hijacking online meetings with obscene content or disruptions.
Officials have no way to know whether these disruptions were coordinated by someone within the town, or just online trolls that somehow got ahold of the town’s Zoom meeting number, but Krohn has notified other town committees to be wary as online meetings continue.
“These meetings are all posted publicly as we are required to do by law,” explained Krohn. “I have done some immediate inquiry among my colleagues to find out if there’s potentially a different way to host a meeting that might lessen that risk of a repeat performance.”
Holding online meetings, which is now commonplace, with open meeting law is a balance, one Krohn said he is wasting no time in finding a solution.
“Is there a way to lessen the risk of that happening again?” he said. “Getting guidance from some of my colleagues, we may experiment with a slightly different approach and see if that helps. Stay tuned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.