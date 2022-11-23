On Tuesday, Shelburne’s selectboard decided to eliminate a zoning problem that has plagued the town for over a year.
At the Nov. 15 selectboard meeting, selectboard members unanimously moved to nix the mixed residential character district in its entirety from the town’s form-based overlay district — reverting the area back to conventional zoning bylaws.
Shelburne residents first raised concern over the town’s zoning over 15 months ago when a development plan was proposed to build 10, three-story multi-family apartment buildings with 110 units on a residential lot surrounded by existing single-family homes.
The development proposal was a zoning designation surrounding the land on the western side of Route 7, north of Bay Road known as the mixed residential character district — one of seven districts in the town’s form-based overlay district. This optional set of zoning standards, instituted in 2016, applies specific agreed-upon building standards for development.
Many questioned whether the type of development proposed was what was intended when form-based code was established.
“We are gratified that the selectboard voted unanimously to approve the form-based code amendment returning the mixed residential character district to the jurisdiction of Shelburne’s zoning bylaws,” said Robilee Smith, a member of the community group Shelburne Neighbors United for Responsible Growth, in response to the hearing. “We want to thank everyone who helped to rescue this district from the Shelburne Road form-based code’s exposures.”
After residents raised concerns, the selectboard tasked the planning commission with addressing the mixed residential character district in its entirety.
The town in turn hired the consulting firm Blue Zones to look into the mixed residential character district and provide clear information to the planning commission.
Blue Zones called the district “overly complex for such a small region,” and wrote that the rules offered “unclear, vague, or contradictory language” that left the town open to a wide range of development options that may not align with the town plan.
“The standards are so broad that you could produce such a range means the neighbors can’t predict what’s going to happen and the staff doesn’t know what’s going to happen because this code allows for a wide range of development,” said Mary Madden, one of the project team members with Blue Zones.
In addition, the town does not have a clear process to evaluate and enforce compliance within the code, making it easy for development applications to obtain approval with limited review by the planning commission and the developmental review board, according to the report.
For residents like Smith, these problems have much less to do with “NIMBYism,” and much more to do with aligning with the town’s plan and character.
Smith and those within the group agree that the form-based code fails to focus on the scale and intensity of development. Although residents would also like to help Shelburne provide more housing options, it must be at a reasonable human scale within the town plan’s policies, the group maintains.
In the wake of what has been one of the town’s most contentious zoning issues, the final hearing was relatively mild.
Selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said, “I was pretty happy to see a lot of people in the meeting and was happy the conversation was civil.”
Following the hearing, residents were thankful the selectboard removed the mixed residential character district but said it’s only the beginning to overall zoning reform within the town.
“That hearing was good, but the bottom line is it took us 15 months and numerous meetings to get here. In the end it was just so much public pressure, and it was very obvious the town wanted this to be done, but it’s unfortunate now for our neighborhood it’s too late,” said resident Pete Serisky.
The development proposed by Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach that sparked this year-long saga has since been revised, reducing the number of residential units from 110 to 78. This new proposed development is being reviewed under the existing form-based code, regardless of the Nov. 15 hearing.
The development review board has 45 days to decide about the current proposal and Serisky shares that this might only be the beginning of a new battle for zoning reform within the town.
“If they go through with this application, we will file an appeal to block (Brandon and Crombach development) permits,” he said. “We won’t let this go down without a fight.”
