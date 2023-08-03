The Shelburne Selectboard finalized the town’s wastewater and stormwater budgets, and in both cases, residents can expect to see significant rate increases.
Both budgets are managed and approved separately from the town’s general fund.
For this fiscal year, the town’s stormwater budget is set at $899,073, with a majority of the expenses being capital improvements and the addition of a new stormwater coordinator position. Revenues come mostly from user fees, and customers should expect to see 52 percent rate increase — as the final part of the gradual phased-in rate increase plan that began in 2021.
Rates will go from $3.43 to $5.20 per month per residential property based on the amount of impervious surface — roads, driveways, rooftops — contained on the parcel.
The square footage of impervious surfaces on a single-family residence property — in this case, 3,801 square feet — is used as the base billing unit.
Although not every property has water or sewer service, every property owner pays a stormwater fee in order to reduce runoff and keep Lack Champlain clean from water pollution, town manager Matt Lawless said. “Nobody likes to see a bill increase. In this case, however, the town is acting responsibly to plan ahead for the future. In infrastructure, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”The $2,478,308 wastewater budget has gone up 8.7 percent over the previous year, mainly related to construction costs of the new consolidated wastewater treatment plant at the Crown Road facility. Revenues also come primarily from user fees and rates will increase 9.1 percent from $14.91 to $16.27 per 1,000 gallons used.
“In a survey of 74 utility systems in Vermont Water, Shelburne is mid-tier for user costs and sends a strong conservation signal,” Lawless said. “Wastewater and stormwater are all capital-intensive: large parts of the budget go to heavy machinery, pipes and buildings. That’s different from a police department, for example, where most of the budget is personnel costs. The biggest upcoming infrastructure project in town is the wastewater plant consolidation.”
The board also authorized the replacement of the wastewater department’s 2012 pickup truck at a cost not to exceed $60,000 with future debt services to be paid from the wastewater fund.
