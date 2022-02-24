The four candidates for the Shelburne selectboard, as well as the lone candidate for Champlain Valley School District school board, spoke to residents via a livestreamed forum last week to outline the town’s — and their own — top priorities.

The hour-and-a-half forum, organized by Nancy Baker and moderated by Tom Little, featured more than 20 questions submitted by Shelburne residents.

“You outdid yourselves, town of Shelburne,” Little said.

“The forum is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the candidates’ background, priorities, reasons for running for office and their point of views about town government process and policy,” Baker added.

Three of the candidates, Matt Wormser, Sean Moran and Susan Bowen, are vying for a two-year term vacated by Mary Kehoe, while one incumbent, Michael Ashooh, is seeking reelection to a three-year term unopposed.

Erika Lea is running unopposed for a seat on the school board.

Questions posed to the candidates varied: development and conservation, the relationship between the selectboard and the town manager, public health mandates in the face of COVID-19, and more. The candidates appeared mostly in unison on many of the issues, save for a few areas where their views diverged.

Selectboard and town manager

Residents asked candidates to define the relationship between the selectboard and town manager, a position currently held by Lee Krohn, particularly as it pertained to accountability.

Ashooh, the current board chair, said, “In my time here since 2007 I can’t remember a town manager that didn’t provoke some controversy. Town managers tell people things they don’t want to hear or tell people they can’t have the things they want to have, so they’re often the focal point of a lot of controversy.”

Ashooh, a philosophy professor at the University of Vermont, has been chair of the town’s selectboard for three years.

Moran, the former actor and producer running against Bowen and Wormser for a two-year term, disagreed with Ashooh, saying he felt that “some of the boards in the past, and sometimes this board, have not directed the town manager correctly.”

“I think it is absolutely correct to let the town manager do his or her job, but I think at times — and we’re seeing a very good example of that right now in the situation we’re in with the police chief — I think being the head of the town, the selectboard has to direct the town manager in certain positions to say, ‘You need to move in this direction so we don’t go down a path we won’t be able to return from,’” he said.

While Bowen stressed the importance of ensuring a good working relationship between manager and selectboard to make zoning laws clear, Wormser likened the relationship to that of chief executive officer.

“Any CEO works for the board of directors, that’s no different here,” Wormser said. “It is a very symbiotic relationship, but with that being said it is ultimately the responsibility of the selectboard to determine where zoning and planning rules and regulations need to be amended and updated and determine how those may be interpreted.”

COVID-19

All of the candidates, except for Bowen, agreed that the selectboard has paramount responsibility to ensure necessary public health measures are taken. Bowen adamantly opposes mandating vaccination against COVID-19, as well as mandating masks in public spaces.

“I do not believe it is the selectboard’s job to keep me safe and it is not their job to be God or doctor,” she said, later claiming that there is no science to support that masks help to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. (Editor’s note: The efficacy of mask wearing and COVID-19 vaccines are well supported by science.)

“The selectboard is not my health care provider. Government is not our health care providers,” she said. “I would not vote on that. I would say it is not our job to protect people’s health. I am very strongly opposed to masks — forcing masks on people and forcing vaccinations.”

Bowen, a Shelburne resident since 2011, currently serves as one of the town’s justices of the peace but told residents she wants to get more involved in the town.

“I feel strongly that my addition to the selectboard would be very helpful,” she said.

But the others disagreed with Bowen’s stance on public health measures and the pandemic.

“Everything Susan just said I completely disagree with,” said Ashooh, adding it was an “interesting question” about whether the selectboard should be mandating masks but said it was “bizarre that somebody thinks it’s not the selectboard’s duty to protect the Shelburne citizens from risks. Of course, it is.”

Wormser pointed out that counties with lower mask compliance rates and vaccination rates have seen about 150,000 additional deaths compared to counties and states like Vermont that have “been more passionate about complying with basic public health issues.”

Moran said he would work to have a dialogue with residents to see how they felt about it, but ultimately said it was “absolutely the responsibility of the selectboard to protect their town.”

Development, conservation

Keeping development under control appeared to be the most important issue confronting Shelburne, at least at the forum.

“Building is here and it’s not going to go away,” Moran said. “Do we need it? We absolutely do. I think it’s interesting that the most expensive house in Vermont, $9.2 million, just went on the market and was under contract within hours.”

Development presents a “critical question” for the community, Wormser said, and called it the “three-legged stool” of housing affordability, resident control in the process and preservation of open space. He stressed the importance of a comprehensive town plan “as we identify development projects that we collectively have concerns around.”

He noted that housing prices are up “roughly 50 percent in the last couple years.”

“We need to (make sure) a set of rules are in place and then the challenge becomes revisiting some of those rules after the fact,” he said.

A former school board member, Wormser has been a resident of Shelburne for 20 years and has worked as a health care consultant. He also served on the town’s natural resources committee and volunteered at the Shelburne Community School parent-teacher organization.

Preserving open space — an issue prevalent throughout Vermont — seems to be the most important issue surrounding development in town. Bowen said it was the primary reason she loves living in Shelburne.

But Ashooh, the current chair of the board, said that the reality is that “if we want this, we have to be willing to pay for it. Either that means we generate more income in our open space fund and purchase it, or we figure out other ways.”

Directing potential developers to land the town thinks should be developed is key, Moran said.

Finding ways to incentivize developers to conserve land they own and want to develop is part of the solution moving forward, Ashooh said.

“Property owners have a right to develop that land, so you have to find a way to figure out how we can incentivize preservation and conservation of land,” he said.

Pedestrian safety

Several questions centered on ensuring pedestrian safety and making sure there is proper infrastructure in place for bicyclists’ safety.

“Pedestrian safety is a huge passion of mine,” Wormser said. “Creating a walkable downtown is vital. We need to be able to create that network of paths that connect the town.”

For Bowen, the issue goes together with making the town “an easier place to drive as well. We can start by putting inexpensive signs up and direct the traffic more and pedestrians more and come up with good ideas from the townspeople.”

Specific mention was made of a sidewalk running from Harrington village to Shelburne village on Route 7 — a high-traffic area considered dangerous for pedestrians.

“The proximity of cars to bicycles has always frightened me,” Moran said. “We’ve got a lot of families, a lot of people who are sports enthusiasts and just want to do their job in climate control and to not take the car. We need to put our money where our mouth is.”

School board

Erika Lea fielded questions as the lone candidate for the Champlain Valley School District board.

Lea works as a social worker and educator at Champlain College where she coordinates health promotion and student well-being initiatives, “so I’m going to be bringing that lens to this work,” she said.

She said the district should increase the number of mental health professionals on staff.

“I would never say no to more mental health supports. I think it makes a teacher’s job easier when they don’t have to be the social worker in the classroom and can partner with social workers who have that expertise,” Lea said.

She specifically addressed questions surrounding the district’s equity coaches, budgeted at roughly $400,000.

“I think it’s great that there’s money in the budget, but unfortunately in the last couple of years the current existing positions have not gone so well, people haven’t stayed in the role, and we have had a really hard time hiring for the director,” she said.

Watch the forum at mediafactory. org/shelburne.