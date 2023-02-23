Two Shelburne selectboard candidates and one Champlain Valley School District school board candidate covered a variety of topics surrounding affordable housing, bike and pedestrian safety, green energy, policing and other issues during an hour-and-a-half long community forum last week.
Luce Hillman is running for reelection on the selectboard for a two-year term, and Andrew Everett is running unopposed for a three year seat on the selectboard vacated by Kate Lalley. Dave Connery is also running unopposed for Champlain Valley School District school board and has previously been on the school board from 2012 until 2020.
Since these are uncontested races, discussions were more collaborative in nature with all three sharing similar viewpoints to big issues within the town.
“Part of me is a little sad that we’re all sitting up here running unopposed,” said Everett. “I don’t know what that says about democracy. That’s either really good because we have three tremendous candidates that no one thought was worth beating, and we’re in great shape, it’s a sad reflection that we don’t have other people wanting to go. So, I had mixed feelings about that.”
Affordable Housing
The first question that kicked off the night was directed to the selectboard candidates and focused on the questions of affordable housing, workforce housing and what the town can do to increase housing variety.
Everett, who has been a member of the Shelburne planning commission, said a solution could be to look at more inclusionary zoning. “One of the things we did on the planning commission, was looking at trying to increase the use of accessory dwelling units. I think you also have to look at that single family zoning can be seen as a bit exclusionary, so how can we look at more inclusionary zoning, whether that’s allowing more in the way of denser development, apartment buildings, or say 10 or 15 percent of anything over X number of units is set aside for affordable housing,” said Everett.
Holding the same sentiments, candidate Hillman said, “I believe we need some different style of housing rather than just single-family homes, which seems to be a lot of what Shelburne builds right now, which is very expensive for people. Looking at the zoning, what can we do that will work to help to reduce the unit cost for the families? There are a lot of towns that have a percentage of a building that has to be affordable housing.”
Staffing needs
The town recently conducted an audit of staffing needs that reports that many departments in town offices have been operating with the same number of staff, despite population growth and significantly increased demand for town services over the past 10 to 20 years.
“I do agree with the report and this coming year, if the budget passes, we have added another person in the highway department because they have had the same staff for years and the roads have increased and the sidewalks have increased,” said Hillman. “We still need some help with human resources. That’s a very complicated field. We’re going to have to be creative in those types of thought processes as we go forward. I think we’re just slowly going to add to it over the next few years, but we’re going to have to do it in a multi-year fashion because of tax increases.”
“It seems to me that what Luce laid out would be the most reasonable way to do that,” agreed Everett. “There’s nothing more disheartening than being an employee and being told to do more with less. I’d like to think that we could look at ways to help those people do their jobs and make sure that they’re also rewarded for doing great jobs already. But if you spend any time talking around town, the idea of increasing taxes for just about anything, it’s just not going to fly. I would agree with some sort of stepped process. What are the areas we get the biggest bang for the buck in terms of adding staff?”
Town Manager Search
Several questions surrounded the new town manager search, which the town has been focused on since last July when Lee Krohn announced he wouldn’t be continuing in the job beyond the end of his contract in November. Although the search is closing in, this remains a key issue that both selectboard candidates have agreed will play an important role in municipal government in the coming months.
“I think you’ve got a pretty strong selectboard here to work with someone that could be mid-career and you could help sort of grow that person into that role,” said Everett.
“Town manager is a very important role of course so we would look for somebody with good leadership skills, good listening skills, good collaboration. We are expecting a lot to be done by one person and we have talked about whether an assistant town manager would make sense. Perhaps they would help out with the human resources issues because there’s a lot going on in our town right now,” said Hillman.
Connery added, “I think it’s really important to find someone with experience in managing towns in Vermont and understanding the complex regulations and interconnections of everything.”
Bike, pedestrian infrastructure and combating climate change
Bike and pedestrian safety has been a main topic of conversation since the selectboard received the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s Walk Bike Connectivity Study report last September. Candidates were asked how safe bike and pedestrian mobility affects the town’s overall quality of life. All candidates used the interconnectedness of neighboring South Burlington as a prime example of changes they hope to see within the town when it comes to pedestrian and bike friendly infrastructure. This also led into conversation about green energy within the town and creating easily accessible ways for people to utilize other forms of mobility.
“I’ve spent the last two years on the bike and pedestrian paths committee, so I spent a lot of time thinking about this. When I joined the committee, my personal mission statement was that every kid at a reasonable biking age should be able to bike to school safely. It seems crazy that in a town that’s not very big, that there are lots of kids that I would never let bike to school from certain areas of town. It’s critical to increase the connectivity north to south, it’s critical to increase safety for kids biking around town,” said Everett.
“People really like bike paths and they really like safe walkways, it’s a pretty important piece,” responded Hillman. “People who live in South Burlington love the way all those neighborhoods are interconnected. And we don’t have that yet. I would love to see what is the biggest bang for our buck because we don’t have enough money to do all of them. Use the study that the bike committee has done and try to see what we can do with the allocations.”
“I think the school is moving in the right direction where they’re trialing electric buses,” said Champlain Valley School District school board candidate Dave Connery. “The other way to reduce use of fossil fuels would be to encourage more kids riding bikes to school, walking to school and making it easier to have that happen. One kid going to school on a bike saves four trips up and down the central quarter of the town.”
Economic justice
With Shelburne being the wealthiest town in Chittenden County, candidates discussed how to address economic justice issues at a town and school wide level.
“I think everyone should enter those doors and be able to receive all the opportunities that everyone else can get,” said Connery. “Shelburne Central School has a lot of things in place to make sure that kids are successful and they can emerge from schooling and go into Champlain Valley Union School with the right amount of tools and then leave with an education so that they can succeed in life. I think a good education is a sound way to really just improve and succeed in life.”
“We’re a pretty wealthy town, it’s really cost prohibitive to move here,” explained Everett. “On the (Shelburne craft school) board, we’ve started working closely with the two converted hotels to figure out ways to support the children that are in there that have zero resources and zero outlets. We’ve started bringing art supplies and crafts and projects up there to help them. So are there things we could do as a town to look at being a more welcoming home to people that are coming with nothing?”
These are only some of the topics covered at the meeting and residents are encouraged to watch the entire forum at https://bit.ly/3xIi884 before hitting the Town Meeting Day voting booth on March 7.
