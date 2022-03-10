Did Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble win or lose the grievance that he filed against town manager Lee Krohn?
The town has not released the findings of the selectboard, nor does it appear that the members deciding the chief’s fate have voted in public session to resolve the case.
But attorney Norman Blais, on behalf of the police chief, shared a document with the Shelburne News that he says is the final resolution of the dispute.
And it looks like the selectboard made it a split decision.
“Aaron Noble is very pleased and grateful that the selectboard agreed with him and determined that the substance of his grievance against the town manager is meritorious. The board, siding with Chief Noble, determined that he was entitled to the benefit of formal periodic evaluations from the town manager, and that the town manager failed in this regard,” Blais said in an email.
The embattled police chief put himself on extended family leave Dec. 27 and remains out of work.
“We are still hopeful that, before Chief Noble returns to work, he will be provided with clear mandates and communication from the town manager as to the expectations and responsibilities, direction and guidance which the selectboard has determined is required by the town’s personnel policy,” Blais wrote.
However, the six-page document that Blais says represents the outcome does note that three selectboard members voted to deny the grievance.
“The selectboard denies the grievance because grievant has suffered no harm and he failed to file his grievance within the time required,” the board noted in part. “However, the selectboard finds the grievant was entitled to annual evaluations with, at a minimum, formal discussions regarding his performance.”
The document says the decision is final and cannot be appealed.
It is signed by acting chair Kate Lalley and board members Cate Cross and Mary Kehoe. It is dated Feb. 28 at Shelburne, yet Kehoe has been in Florida and her term on the selectboard ended the following day.
It is unclear when the board members came to the purported decision. They held a brief public meeting that included a short closed-door session on Feb. 28, but when they came back into executive session the members said they had no motions to make except to adjourn.
Vermont law mandates that no action taken behind closed doors is binding unless it is voted on in open session.
The document notes that on Dec. 29 — two days after going on leave — Noble filed a grievance with three complaints:
• Krohn failed to conduct annual interviews of Noble’s performance as required by the town personnel policy.
• Krohn failed to observe “progressive discipline” when taking action against Noble before issuing what the chief interpreted as a “thinly veiled threat” to terminate him.
• Krohn created a hostile work environment because he sent an email Dec. 16, 2021, that said “the selectboard has lost confidence in you as police chief. There must be a change in leadership, and it must take place sooner rather than later.”
Krohn used a six-page memo dated Jan. 12 to deny the grievance and Noble appealed to the selectboard two days later.
The board, in the document, said Noble never produced any evidence or argument to support the second or third claims. The whole focus of his appeal was that he never received any performance evaluations.
Blais maintained that he could not move forward with the grievance without some public records, which Krohn refused to release. An appeal was made to selectboard chair Michael Ashooh, but he failed to respond within five days as required by Vermont law. The board then voted to consider the request denied under Vermont law due to inaction.
The town subsequently agreed to release the documents to Noble but has denied an identical Vermont public records request from the Shelburne News.
The three selectboard members said they believe Noble “has not suffered, nor is it clear he will ever suffer, any harm or employment action at the hands of the town manager.”
The board said no action can be taken while Noble is on family medical leave. He is entitled to return to work in the same post or an equivalent position as when he left.
There have been private discussions about whether Noble would return as police chief, or that the town would reestablish the position of detective for Noble, a job that’s been unfilled for about 25 years because there was no documented need.
The department is struggling to maintain on the road patrols 24/7. The roster of sworn personnel has gone from 12 down to six, including two part-timers who are working overtime.
Part of the public criticism of Noble was him not putting on a uniform and helping fill patrol shifts like other police chiefs in area departments.
“At this time, the selectboard has no reason to believe that the grievant will not return to his job, or any equivalent job, upon being cleared to return to work,” the three Shelburne members wrote.
Ashooh disqualified himself from both the records appeal and the intertwined grievance because he was a potential witness. Selectboard member Luce Hillman participated early on but dropped out as the case has continued.
