There’s a three-way race for selectboard in Shelburne.
Sean Moran, Matt Wormser and Susan Bowen are vying to fill the two-year selectboard seat being vacated by Mary Kehoe. She is not seeking reelection.
Kehoe was appointed to fill the last of Jerry Storey’s term after he resigned from the board at the end of September. Kehoe, a former member of the board, stepped in to fill the seat.
Incumbent and current chair of the selectboard Michael Ashooh is running unopposed for another three-year term.
Candidates for other open town positions are also uncontested.
Ballot articles
Other candidates on the ballot include Thomas Little, moderator (one-year term); Bob Lake, town constable (two-year term); and Erika Lea, Champlain Valley School District board director (three-year term).
Voters will also either pass or reject a $9.8 million municipal budget.
Voters are also being asked to allocate $50,000 for the preservation of natural and open spaces, establish a reserve fund to pay for repair and maintenance of municipal facilities, purchase a utility vehicle for maintaining town facilities and trails for $15,000, buy a utility truck for the fire department for not more than $665,000, buy radios for the fire department for $87,000 or less, allocate $168,000 as the local share in construction of the Irish Hill recreation path and finance the construction of a new Shelburne Town Beach house for no more than $350,000.
Candidates’ forum
There will be an opportunity to hear the candidates’ positions on town issues at a remote-only candidate forum on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.
Voters can submit questions for the candidates by email to both forum moderator Tom Little at littlet@vsac.org and forum coordinator Nancy Baker at nebakervt@gmail.com by Monday, Feb. 14.
Baker stressed the importance of not only voting but also participating in the forum.
“Residents’ votes count. The goal is government by majority, so register, vote, encourage your neighbors to register and vote — and submit your questions for the forum,” Baker said, adding that they do not have the link for tuning into the virtual forum yet as they are working out details about the format.
Voting this year
Voting at this year’s town meeting, March 1, will be conducted by Australian ballot, as it was last year, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Ballots will only be mailed to registered voters who request them,” town clerk Diana Vachon said.
Ballots can be dropped off at the town clerk’s office at Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.
The clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The day before Town Meeting Day, Feb. 28, the office will close at 2 p.m.
If the town clerk’s office is closed, ballots can be dropped off at Shelburne Police Dispatch, which is on the ground floor in the same building. It is open all the time.
There is also a drive-through option at an absentee ballot drop box in the parking lot of Town Center, on the north side of the building across from the main door.
And there’s a fourth option for dropping off ballots — on Town Meeting Day at the gymnasium in the Town Center where the election will be held.
Vachon said there is early voting available in Town Center, unless the building closes to the public because of COVID-19. She is encouraging voters to use absentee ballots to minimize the risk.
Mailed-in ballots need to be received before the polls close at 7 p.m. on March 1. Vachon said the post office recommends mailing ballots by Feb. 23, about a week before the election.
