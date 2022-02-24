A Shelburne town employee is getting a letter of reprimand in their file, but selectboard members aren’t saying much about it.
The motion to reprimand the unnamed employee, approved in public at a special meeting Thursday, has all the appearances of the scene from the 1978 movie “Animal House” when Dean Vernon Wormer said he wanted to place the Delta fraternity on “double secret probation.”
The motion by selectboard member Mary Kehoe proposed members “take the action against the town employee as discussed in executive session and to place a record in their file reflecting that action against the employee,” according to a draft of the minutes. The motion is vague and fails to name the employee and never says what action the board discussed.
In one of several similar cases that have been overturned, a Chittenden County school board initially tried to hide the name of a teacher charged with groping a high school student that had been discussed in executive sessions. The school board’s motion was challenged, and the district later took corrective action to include the name of the specific teacher.
Kehoe’s motion mentions something happened in executive session, but Shelburne, like many towns, do not take minutes of what occurs in secret. Under Vermont open meeting law nothing that happens in executive session is binding and all board action must be taken in public session. Meetings minutes also must cover all topics “and give a true indication of the business of the meeting.”
Selectboard member Cate Cross said Sunday town officials now realize there were problems with the motion and the meeting. The members plan to address them Tuesday at the next board meeting, she said. She said she may be able to speak more at that time.
Among those problems is that the town learned there is no official recording of the special meeting, which was held over Zoom. The proposed minutes are a composite based on reconstruction by a few people.
Kehoe and selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said they were unable to comment on the record about the letter. Attempts to reach vice chair Kate Lalley were unsuccessful.
Is it Krohn?
The Shelburne reprimand letter appears headed to the personnel file of town manager Lee Krohn. The town manager is one of only a couple of municipal employees appointed by the Shelburne Selectboard and directed by the five-member panel.
Krohn was also notably absent from the selectboard’s special meeting Thursday.
When reached at his town office the day after the meeting, Krohn declined comment to the Shelburne News.
The selectboard has also been dealing with a grievance appeal from embattled police chief Aaron Noble, but for a few reasons the reprimand letter does not appear headed to his personnel file.
Noble, who placed himself on extended sick leave in late December, has not received notice that any kind of discipline letter was being placed in his file, according to his lawyer Norman Blais. The town would be required to provide notice to Noble, Blais said.
Ashooh, who said he would disqualify himself from participating in the chief’s grievance against Krohn, presided over the special meeting, which included the half hour closed-door session.
Kehoe’s motion for the reprimand was seconded by Lalley and the proposed minutes indicate members did not offer any comments explaining their actions to the public. It was approved 4-0 with Ashooh, Cross, Kehoe and Lalley voting in favor of the reprimand. A minute later they adjourned.
Selectboard member Luce Hillman was not present at the meeting and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Some residents expressed concern to the Shelburne News about Krohn’s conduct at a Feb. 8 selectboard meeting during appeals on two cases involving public records. Under Vermont law and earlier Vermont Supreme Court decisions the reason why somebody wants public records, who wants those records and what they do with them are all irrelevant.
But Krohn, during his explanation about a document request by former planning director Dean Pierce, strayed from the records case and got somewhat personal. Krohn said Pierce opposed both his appointment by the selectboard as interim town manager in April 2018 and his permanent appointment.
Krohn also mentioned Pierce had filed an ethics complaint against him.
Pierce tried to object, but the five selectboard members allowed Krohn to keep going into non-relevant areas of Vermont’s public records law.
The board eventually ruled Pierce’s appeal, and a separate one filed by Noble, was moot because Ashooh failed to act within the five-day required time limit for appeals under the law. That failure essentially equals a denial of the records request and now both Noble and Pierce must pursue further action in Vermont Superior Court.
