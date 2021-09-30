After five and half years, Jerry Storey has resigned from the Shelburne Selectboard.
Storey sent an email to the board and a few town officials Friday, Sept. 24, saying at the close of business that day his service on the board would end.
“I think he just notified what he considered to be the appropriate town officials,” said Mike Ashooh.
Ashooh became selectboard chair when Storey stepped down as chair at the end of May. Storey remained a member of the board.
Storey said the five and half years of serving Shelburne — four and half as chair — had “been as rewarding as any of mine and I thank them for the opportunity.”
Attempts to reach Storey by phone to find out why he resigned were unsuccessful.
He asked that the town not recognize his work on the selectboard with a plaque or a gift card.
Instead, he asked that “a similar amount” be spent to establish a Shelburne medal as an annual honor. He suggested it might be combined with an employee of the year award that has been presented in the past.
Storey nominated highway superintendent Paul Goodrich as the first recipient of the Shelburne medal for “COVID-delayed 2020” and said the second recipient should be water superintendent Rick Lewis for 2021.
“I value our work together over these past years and the dedication to Shelburne we share. I wish you the very best going forward,” Storey said in his resignation email to town officials.
Ashooh said the board will appoint an interim board member and that position will be filled at March Town Meeting.
Storey’s term ended in March and he already announced that he wouldn’t run again.
“He’ll be missed. He definitely brings a lot of great skills and understanding of town governance, but I don’t really know what’s going on and why, and he did not seem to want to talk a lot about it,” Ashooh said.
