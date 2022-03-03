Shelburne will continue to require masks in municipal buildings and town businesses after the town selectboard decided last week to extend its mandate through March.
In its unanimous decision, the selectboard cited Vermont’s “fairly high” positivity rate of COVID-19.
“This is last week’s statistics, but right now that seven-day average is 7.6 percent,” selectboard member Mary Kehoe said. “To me that’s still on the high side, so I would be in favor of another 30 days of mask wearing.”
Since then, Vermont’s positivity rate has fallen to 4.8 percent, according to data from the Vermont Department of Health.
The decision comes as a number of municipalities in the state are letting their mandates expire as the Omicron variant begins to let up. Burlington last week ended its mandate after officials reported an 83 percent decrease of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 10.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, issued new recommendations easing the importance of mask wearing in most U.S. counties, citing low or medium threats to hospitals.
The Shelburne selectboard mulled letting it expire or applying the mandate only to municipal buildings after hearing from some business owners who were in favor of letting it expire.
Steve Mayfield, a local resident and business owner, said he was in favor of letting the mandate expire, adding that it would be “tough to try and enforce something that’s not enforced town by town. It’s just going to become quite a quagmire.”
“I suspect, given the trends, that we are going to be pretty low here within the next week or two, so I’m sort of on the fence about this,” selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said.
Others, however, were in favor of keeping the mandate.
“I don’t see why there’s a rush,” resident Kevin O’Brien said. “Thirty days is not an eternity. What the hell is 30 days in our lives after two years?”
The mandate now extends through March 22 when the selectboard will revisit the issue.
