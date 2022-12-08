Shelburne is beginning the process of hiring a new town manager after Lee Krohn announced in July that he would not be renewing his current three-year contract when it expires next November.
According to the town of Shelburne’s website, “the town manager is responsible for administration of town government and general issues regarding Shelburne,” noting that the candidate search will include a significant candidate vetting process.
Hoping to find well-qualified candidates, the selectboard has commissioned a town manager screening committee composed of five members — two selectboard members, two members from town committees and one employee or citizen not on a town committee.
Once the job posting is listed Dec. 15, the screening committee will review applications using a rubric system. At the end of the search period, a compiled list of five or six candidates will advance to the next round for interviews.
The position is being widely advertised until Jan. 15. Once the candidate list has been narrowed, the committee hopes to begin interviewing candidates in February.
From there, the town will ask two or three candidates to meet with various town department heads and employees and participate in open forums for community members to ask questions.
According to selectboard chair Mike Ashooh, the composition of the screening committee would be determined at its Dec. 6 meeting of the selectboard, after the Shelburne News went to press.
“I guess we’re going to talk about it at the meeting and I guess people will feel their preferences and we will sort it out,” he said. “We’ve gotten about five or six requests from town employees to be on the committee.”
The town hopes to have a new town manager in place by April 1, but Krohn has already agreed to stay on as needed in order to give the town ample time to find his replacement.
Krohn, 64, was first hired in December 2018 after a seven-month stint as the interim manager. That position opened up after the town’s former manager, Joe Colangelo, vacated the position for a job in Hanover, Mass.
Prior to his time in Shelburne, Krohn spent 24 years running the planning office in Manchester, and filling in as zoning administrator — a role he recently assumed in Shelburne following the resignation of the town’s planning director.
“Thank you all for your dedication and hard work. It has been an honor to serve and to work with you all on our Shelburne town team,” Krohn said in his resignation. “I will continue to do my best to support you all for as long as I am here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.