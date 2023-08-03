Officials are weighing the pros and cons of implementing a downtown designation in Shelburne — an economic development initiative that has been under consideration since 2019.
“It goes back in Vermont history to the desire to strengthen and enhance the traditional downtowns, preserve rural environments and prevent unpleasant sprawl,” town manager Matt Lawless said.
According to research done by town planning director Aaron DeNamur, there are currently 24 designated downtowns in the state — including Middlebury, Montpelier, Stowe and Vergennes —- with most municipalities on the list having a significantly smaller population than Shelburne.
Both DeNamur and Lawless explained that the 2019 Town Plan has a bit of inconsistency on its recommendations regarding downtown designations. Although it specifically says to maintain the town’s current village center designation, there are also many other strategic actions where the downtown designation could offer additional resources and funding sources.
“I think there’s a town plan argument to be made either way,” Lawless said.
This year alone, the transportation fund through the state has helped to finance a slew of pocket parks, pedestrian bridges and sidewalk and pedestrian enhancements in downtowns throughout the state, said DeNamur, with some grants exceeding $100,000.
Municipalities with a designated downtown receive priority consideration for a number of state grants — State Historic Preservation grants and Transportation Alternatives grants — along with priority when the State Building and General Services Department looks to construct or lease new buildings.
“The state recognizes that the designated traditional downtowns are where they want to try to focus those things,” Lawless said. “This was an interesting point to me. I hadn’t thought of this before, but the state wants to try to support those designated downtowns by locating its own facilities in them.”
In addition to opening doors for additional revenue, a downtown designation could enhance the pedestrian accessibility of the town by allowing for speed limits less than 25 miles per hour.
“Right now, we don’t have the legal authority to reduce our speed limits on town roads less than 25 miles an hour,” Lawless said. “And that’s come up in questions from town residents before.”
Additionally, Act 250 projects within a designated downtown pay no permit fees and go through a special process while some mixed-use housing projects within the downtown are exempt from Act 250 review altogether, which Lawless said helps “with the idea of focusing compact, walkable development in the traditional downtown area and thereby preventing sprawl.”
Act 250 is state law that provides a process for reviewing and managing the environmental and other consequences of major developments.
But David Webster and Dorothea Penar, members of the Historical Preservation and Design Review Committee, see this limited review as a slippery slope within the town.
“Harrington village (a 78-unit residential building), something of that scale, would be exempt from review, and I don’t consider that a pro,” Webster said. “I consider that a con and something to be weighed very carefully. There aren’t a lot of potential lots of that size, but that’s what we have to consider: Is this paving the way to accumulating lots and raising structures with nothing in place to prevent that?”
Penar said this could quickly give way to losing the character of the town’s “village.”
“When you just simply let historic buildings go or you buy a bunch of them and you tear them down, we can quickly lose the character of our village if we’re not careful,” she said. “I would hate to sort of give another way that that could happen.”
This conversation comes at a time when many residents are already casting a wary eye at the selectboard after members agreed to pursue the potential development of a small pavilion on the Parade Ground in the village. The idea has caused a massive discord among residents with many equating the project to “paving paradise to put up a parking lot.”
But board member Matt Wormser assured that this discussion “by no means is a blueprint to suddenly become this giant urban center in Shelburne. It just allows us to be able to take better take advantage of state initiatives.”
“I think we need to do a little more research about those types of things like what we want or not want,” board member Luce Hillman said. “I don’t want to have another Parade Ground (situation).”
“I did not see a requirement that there be a bandstand on the Parade Ground as part of the application,” Wormser joked.
The selectboard made no final decisions at last week’s meeting but agreed to pursue the concept further since this was one of the main recommendations to the town in an economic development report that was commissioned three years ago, board chair Mike Ashooh said.
“We’ve talked about densifying our living patterns and housing patterns in the core,” he said. “It seems to me that that this does align with what we want to do, but we have to have that conversation.”
