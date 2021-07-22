Shelburne is losing two key employees who help direct the town’s future.
Both the directors of planning and zoning and development and review are moving on.
The dual vacancies have prompted town manager Lee Krohn to take a closer look at possible opportunities presented by losing two employees in the planning and zoning department.
The two job openings offer some “fascinating synergy,” Krohn said.
Dean Pierce, director of planning and zoning, has been on extended medical leave. He submitted his resignation July 5 and his last day is July 31.
The director of development and review position, currently staffed by Ken Belliveau on an interim basis, has seen quite a bit of turnover for at least 10 years, Krohn said.
The town is advertising for two “land-use professionals,” not combining the two jobs into one.
Krohn said the positions have not been more clearly defined so the town can look at ways to tailor the jobs to work together more efficiently and cooperatively.
“Historically, economic development has been seen as the antithesis of planning and zoning,” Krohn said, who added that it shouldn’t be this way.
He said the results of the town’s recently completed economic development survey showed “loud and clear” that many in Shelburne believe regulatory and permitting reform should be a high priority.
Belliveau is staying on the job until the position is filled permanently.
At the July 13 selectboard meeting, audience members spoke about the town honoring Pierce for his dedication and commitment as director of planning and zoning.
