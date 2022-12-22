The town of Shelburne is again seeking funding to complete the Irish Hill Path Project — the long-awaited pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the LaPlatte River at the intersection of Falls and Irish Hill roads.
After costs for the project skyrocketed to $400,000 due to supply chain shortages and other rising costs, the town submitted a grant proposal in September for $294,000 that “may have gotten lost in cyberspace. No one knows, ” according to Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn. “So that one didn’t happen.”
Krohn announced at the Dec. 13 selectboard meeting that another grant proposal has been submitted under the Transportation Alternatives Program that “provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhancing mobility, community improvement activities and environmental mitigation,” according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Voters at Town Meeting Day this year approved allocating $168,000 as the town’s local share in building the pedestrian bridge, but without grant approval, funding for the remaining costs remains uncertain.
“Nobody wants this to get done more than me,” said Krohn. “I’ve been struggling with this.”
In 2019, the town received a state grant for more than $100,000 for engineering, municipal project management and other work to get bid documents ready for the project.
With hopes that this new grant will fund $235,000 of the remaining projected cost, Krohn explained the town could also look at allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project.
“Best case scenario is we get the state grant, and we bundle that with the amount of money we are authorized to borrow by the voters,” said Krohn. “If hypothetically, we still get the grant, and it still falls a bit short then certainly the request could be made to the ARPA committee to fill the gap.”
The town will not go out to bid for the project until the funds are securely in place, which won’t be clear until sometime in March when they are notified about the decision regarding the current grant proposal.
“We’re kind of in this holding pattern, catch-22 where the project’s literally ready to go out to bid, but under the terms of these grant programs, they don’t look kindly upon going out to bid if you don’t know you’re committed to actually building it,” explained Krohn. “But at this point, we can’t guarantee we’re going to build it unless we know how much it costs and if we have enough money.”
In September, selectboard members questioned if it would be more cost efficient to just pay the state back the $100,000 grant if the town is unsuccessful in garnering additional funding sources, but that remains a last-resort option.
Unlike the previous grant proposal that was lost in space, Krohn said that the Agency of Transportation has sent a confirmation of receipt that confirms the proposal was received and is under review.
Until then, the town is holding out.
“As the great Wayne Gretzky is often said to have said, ‘you miss every shot you don’t take,’ which is exactly why we keep looking and we hope that maybe this time will be the charm,” said Krohn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.