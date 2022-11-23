The Shelburne Social Services Committee is tasked with assessing and responding to the unmet needs of residents and supporting social service agencies. In addition to inviting agencies to apply for funding, the committee hosts a roundtable discussion with representatives of agencies to hear from them directly and to encourage collaboration.
This year, the committee met with representatives of Habitat for Humanity, Age Well, the Shelburne Food Shelf, the Charlotte Senior Center, the Shelburne Police Department and the Shelburne Community School.
The committee learned at the meeting that finding safe and affordable housing is the greatest need for families. Some students at the Shelburne Community School are grappling with homelessness, food insecurity and mental health issues. Rising costs continue to bring more shoppers to the food shelf — averaging about 90 families each month — and access to quick cash for emergency needs is an occasional challenge.
Shelburne police reported that the outreach services program is very successful from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but said overnight services are also needed.
The committee is looking for a new member. Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month except holidays.
Volunteers are also needed at Age Well to deliver meals to elders’ homes or offer other types of assistance. Contact volunteer@agewellvt.org for further info.
To volunteer with Habitat for Humanity contact Green Mountain Habitat at vermonthabitat.org.
Shelburne Community School Principal Brett Cluff is also seeking volunteers at the Shelburne Community School. Email scsinformation@cvsdvt.org for more information.
