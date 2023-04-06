After a nearly five-month search, Shelburne has selected a Virginia man as its next town manager.
Matt Lawless, 34, takes the reins in June.
After vetting nearly 40 applications, the town manager search committee made up of seven selectboard members, town employees and others — Mike Ashooh, Luce Hillman, Linda Riehl, Lee Suskin, Mercedes Ortega and Betty Jean Bogue — narrowed the pool to four candidates just weeks before the final decision was made.
“What was interesting about the candidates is they all had different skill sets and different attributes,” search committee member and selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said. “We thought it would be interesting to bring all of them in and see what people thought.”
The four candidates, three of whom were Vermont residents, came to Shelburne to meet another group of residents before meeting with town department heads.
“We asked them to prepare a policy analysis — a short presentation and a write-up kind of like they would if they were a town manager — here’s an issue facing the town, what do you recommend,” Ashooh said.
Megan McBride, a former planning commission member and participant of the resident interview process, said that she was impressed most with Lawless’ understanding of the complexities surrounding development in town.
“It seemed like he had a really good understanding and appreciation for the goals laid out in the town plan and he understood where we’re trying to go and also the complexities of the situations were facing,” McBride said. “He seemed to understand the need for the balance between the economic development but also affordable housing that we need in town and the importance of protecting our environment. But he didn’t just seem to understand it, he seemed to embrace it and be excited about that challenge.”
Ashooh said Lawless had clearly “done his homework” in preparing for the interview process. He said the candidate offered promising ideas surrounding several hot-button issues, including balancing increased development with natural resources, increased pedestrian and bike infrastructure and maintaining diversity and equity.
“He’s done some coursework on creating equitable and affordable housing so he had good ideas there,” Ashooh said.
Lawless said, “We can all appreciate the scenery and old trees and the clean water in a place like Shelburne and sometimes if we focus on that and block in and take care of the environmental protections first, the economic and infrastructure investments actually get easier because we know that our healthy future is safe.”
He comes to the position with 12 years of local government experience in his home state of Virginia and most recently five years as town administrator in Scottsville — near Charlottesville and the University of Virginia — focusing on community planning, diverse small business development, public art and infrastructure upgrades.
Before studying government at the College of William and Mary, Lawless said that his passion for service was influenced first by his parents.
“My dad was a part-service landscaper for most of his career. He said that some of his favorite people were trees, but I’m a little more social. My mom was a nurse and then a teacher of nurses. So public service has always been important to us,” he said.
After taking a look at federal service in graduate school at American University in Washington, D.C., he began to recognize the important impact that local government has on a population.
“I appreciated how it was more possible in local government to see the direct results of your work,” he said. “You could look around the community and know that you had done well. So instead of staying in D.C., I went back to my hometown in Winchester and started on a local government career.
While he faces a learning curve of Vermont history and law, he is spending the next three months honing in on some of the priorities given to him by the selectboard.
“We have witnessed already that he is studying up quite quickly and he’s engaging with Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a great network for him to utilize if he needs help,” selectboard vice chair Cate Cross said.
“The seller for me with him was that he is younger and has a vision for how he wants to shape the community and engage the community using a policy and town manager lens. Super exciting to have somebody come in with a very great skill set, but also still forming their career and eager to prove themselves,” she said.
His contract — officially ratified at the March 28 selectboard meeting — is for two years, from June 5 to June 4, 2025.
Lawless will be paid $110,000 in addition to a professional development allowance of $5,000 for conferences and other educational trainings. A one-time stipend up to $5,000 will also be issued for moving expenses.
While Lawless said he is looking forward to jumping into the culture of Shelburne, what he is most looking forward to is, “freedom and unity.”
“That civic culture and the community, both Shelburne and statewide, really does mean a lot to me, and I appreciate how well involved in healthy democratic community the neighbors seem to be,” he said. “I really want to be a part of that.”
Shelburne’s current town manager, Lee Krohn, leaves the position the first week of May after nearly four years in the position.
“It’s an interesting dynamic balance — definitely a process in upholding my own personal integrity and my own commitment to this community,” he said in February. “When you take on a job like this, it’s not just a job. You put your heart and soul as so many other people do. You also have to figure out what one’s own needs are. That’s the struggle that I’ve had, and I’ve sought some outside help to help me navigate this transition.”
