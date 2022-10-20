Shelburne’s got a new resident who enjoys long walks along residential streets while conversing with neighbors. They live on the corner of Bacon Drive and John Street but have no legal address, because, well, they’re a Canadian goose, unlikely to find a home for sale in this market, let alone qualify for a mortgage.
Lori Bergquist, a Shelburne resident who snapped the photos of the goose, has had several walks with the goose while taking her great-niece, Kaia, for a walk in her stroller. “It’s very friendly and just kind of follows us down the road and honks at us,” she said. The goose declined to comment.
