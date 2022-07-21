Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher took home his first-ever Flying Tigers win at Thunder Road, beating out fellow rookie Jacob Roy in the last three laps of the race.
The 14-year-old took home first place in the second round of the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series on Thursday, July 7.
Fisher took advantage of a seven-car pile-up on lap 19, when Eric Johnson dropped fluid in turn four, sending the cars sliding into the wall. Fisher got the jump following the clean-up and kept the lead for the remaining laps.
Fisher kept steady through some late drama when a caution flag came out with three laps to go. He managed to beat out fellow rookie Jacob Roy in the final stretch.
“I knew I just had to stay calm and keep the car down to the bottom of the track,” Fisher told WCAX after his win. “I don’t like to run rough and race people rough. I try to race them clean, and I think we did that and came home with the win cleanly.”
Fisher is a rookie of the year competitor and has the most points among 2022 rookie contenders.
Nicknamed the “Tropical Storm,” he became the youngest driver ever to win a race at Thunder Road in October after racing in the RK Miles Street Stock.
