Shelburne’s Town Manager Lee Krohn announced the resignation of the town’s fire chief, Jerry Ouimet, to employees in an email on Oct. 31. The news came in the same email that notified employees of Adele Gravitz’s resignation as the planning director for the town.
“I regret to inform you that Jerry Ouimet has resigned as Fire Chief,” read the email from Krohn. “We are grateful that he will remain an active volunteer firefighter, contributing his years of dedication and experience to our community.”
Ouimet is originally from Chateaugay, N.Y., and joined the fire service in August 1992. He is a certified firefighter, level two, and was an assistant chief more than a decade before becoming chief of the department in August 201, a role he held more than 10 years until his resignation last month.
News of the resignation adds Ouimet’s name to the list of resignations and slew of staffing changes within the town over the last few years. Krohn, who also serves as a member of the fire department, said that Ouimet has stepped down from his position for “personal reasons,” but declined to elaborate.
Krohn appointed Dwight Mazur acting fire chief until the fire department’s regular election of officers in February, and deputy chief John Goodrich and assistant chief Andrew Dickerson have stepped up to help with managing the department and preparing a budget for next year.
Mazur has served with the Shelburne Fire Department for nearly 15 years, beginning as a firefighter and working his way up to assistant chief, a position he later resigned in order to spend more time with family.
Mazur has also worked with the Richmond Fire Department, as well as departments on the West Coast.
After department members elect new officers this winter, confirmation of their choice for a new chief is at the discretion of the town manager.
“Lee asked me to step back in temporarily because I’m one of the few people with command staff experience,” says Mazur. “I don’t feel I have the time to dedicate fully, so I do not anticipate I will be running come February,” he continued.
“The department remains in good hands and will continue to operate in the same manner as it did before, just without Jerry as our chief,” said Krohn.
The Shelburne Fire Department has been providing emergency services to the residents of the town since 1941. On top of fire suppression, heavy rescue, marine rescue, hazardous material control and fire prevention, the fire department also provides education services.
“It’s amazing that this summer we were able to gain some new members, we have one member who is close to serving 45 years, and a member who passed away this past year who had been a member for over 50 years,” Krohn said.
Although the town’s fire department is all volunteer, members receive a small stipend based on their volunteer hours. Krohn emphasized that there is no lack of dedication from those who are members.
“Last year we calculated in aggregate that members have volunteered something like 6,400 hours,” he said.
Ouimet did not respond for requests for comment, but according to Krohn he will remain a volunteer for the foreseeable future.
