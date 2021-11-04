Shelburne departments and committees presented budget lightning round part deux Oct. 26 — the rest of town agencies that hadn’t made their five-minute sneak previews of upcoming funding requests to the selectboard.
The lightning-round process starts budget season with each department giving a brief overview of their budgets without getting into the weeds — that comes later when the board delves into the nitty-gritty budget details.
Town clerk Diana Vachon sparked off the meeting, sharing the news that elections are getting more expensive.
One of the things that will push the cost of elections up is envelopes. The state had been providing election envelopes to towns, but no more. Vachon thinks the state will pay for the envelopes for the November election, but not for primaries or Town Meeting Day.
Essex Village mailed ballots to 7,000 voters for a recent special election at a cost of about $15,000 for envelopes, Vachon said. With 6,000 voters she estimates envelopes will cost Shelburne about $12,500 if the town decides to mail ballots. For two elections, Shelburne would have to shell out approximately $25,000, not counting postage, for supplies and election poll worker salaries if the town decides to mail ballots.
Last year, Shelburne only had to pay for mailing just over 1,300 absentee ballots and that cost the town about $5,500. If the town decides on a request-an-absentee-ballot election this year, it should cost about $1,500 more for envelopes, Vachon said.
Patricia Fontaine of the newly formed equity and diversity committee is seeking $15,000 for a consultant for three years.
“Although this represents a steep beginning, the approach was recommended by other towns,” Fontaine said.
Her committee will also request just over $10,000 for training, materials and outreach.
Road paving, new beach house
Highway superintendent Paul Goodrich said the highway department needs to hire two 30-hour-a-week employees but didn’t say how much this will cost. The town needs the new positions for flaggers. Because of a flagger shortage, they can’t just be hired as road job construction jobs come up.
If the town is fined for not having a flagger it would equal what the town would pay them, Goodrich said.
Pond Road needs to be paved because roads with more than 250 cars a day are supposed to be paved, he said. A recent study found 400-600 cars on Pond Road per day.
“You can’t keep a gravel road smooth with that many cars going across it at 45-50 miles per hour,” Goodrich said.
Road lines will likely not get painted this year, he said, because of a shortage of paint and painters.
The state does all road painting. Even town manager Lee Krohn has made unsuccessful calls to the state to get the roads painted.
“Every state’s got their own color yellow. I thought probably there was only one yellow,” Goodrich said, which got a good laugh from the people in town hall. “You can’t use another state’s color because it’s not legal.”
Betsy Cieplicki, director of parks and recreation, said she would have more figures when she returned for the in-depth round of budgeting, but that her department is asking the selectboard to support a 20-year loan for $350,000 to build a new beach house.
“We are lucky in Shelburne to have so many different open spaces and parks with lots of different things to offer, but the beach is special,” Cieplicki said.
The parks and recreation committee has raised $15,000 toward the project and expects to have $20,000 by year’s end. She also expects to use $20,000 for its construction left unused from last year’s budget due to COVID.
More money for fire, rescue
Social services committee chair Sue Furry-Irish said three years ago her $40,000 budget was cut by $3,000 and she thinks it should be put back in this year.
“I don’t see this housing problem is going to get any better soon — or food,” she said.
Dog park committee chair Bob Owens said his committee needs help taking care of buckthorn trees, an invasive species that’s growing through the dog park fence. It will cost about $6,000 to root it out. The committee has $3,000 in its budget and is asking the town for the rest.
Shelburne police chief Aaron Noble doesn’t see the need for an increase, and police Lt. Mike Thomas said, “We don’t see any surprises in big ticket items coming up in dispatch, so hopefully we can level that.”
Fire chief Jerry Ouimet said the fire department would be asking for an infusion of money into its equipment replacement fund, and the second of three phases of radio upgrades.
Ouimet said membership in the fire department is the lowest it’s been in his 30 years with the department, and he plans to ask for a substantial stipend to reimburse the department’s existing members. He also hopes to fund some work at the station and to help with day-time coverage when so many volunteer firefighters are at their regular jobs.
Shelburne rescue chief Jacob Leopold said his department is seeking a 2.5 percent increase from last year’s budget.
While he said costs have gone up dramatically for medical supplies like gloves, the department is keeping its budget down. Much of the equipment has long-term service contracts whose costs can’t be raised, and the department’s volunteers are submitting fewer compensation requests.
Town manager Lee Krohn said the buildings and grounds department is asking for money to buy a new truck because of structural problems with its current rig and for trail maintenance equipment.
“A lot there to think about, that’s for sure,” said chair Mike Ashooh, as the lightning round of budget presentations ended.
