Shelburne taxpayers are finding themselves in familiar territory.

For the second time in less than five years, Shelburne residents will be paying out their police chief’s salary through a settlement agreement following an abrupt suspension and will, instead, get consulting work from another former police head — thanks to town officials’ concerns about the direction of the police department.

Former police chief James Warden, who served for 30 years, was placed under suspension in July 2017 by then-town-manager Joe Colangelo over concerns about how he was running the department.

Aaron Noble, deputy chief at the time, was put in charge of the department.

Warden and the town then reached a separation agreement, agreeing to pay out his salary through the end of that year but denying him sick, vacation, compensatory and other accrued leave.

Now fast forward five years: Noble, after receiving notice of the town’s “lack of faith” in his leadership from current town manager Lee Krohn, takes family leave — leaving the department adrift after a mass exodus of more than 16 officers and dispatchers in less than a year.

After months of uncertainty, Noble signed a settlement agreement — retaining his $102,440 annual salary through Oct. 15, 2023, while keeping all his benefits, including health and dental insurance through October of this year.

All told, the severance package is expected to cost taxpayers nearly $200,000 over the next 18 months.

“What am I missing here?” Thomas Murphy, a Martindale Road resident, asked.

The end of the Aaron Noble saga has only left some residents with more concerns, such as why Noble is getting the deal in the first place and how does the department recover and stabilize itself?

“We suffered through a horrible and hurtful termination of employment with our former chief Warden, and now to see the disparity between the agreement the town made with him and the exorbitant one just offered to Aaron Noble — well it is just shameful,” said Shelburne resident Linda Riell, a frequent critic of the operations of the department under Noble.

“I have no idea why (Noble) is getting that kind of (payout) since he basically did nothing while he was chief, and he was the cause of most of the force leaving — so I don’t see what he’s getting paid for. Where’s his expertise?” Vivian Jordan, a Shelburne resident, said. “He’s going to do nothing and get paid with our taxpayer money.”

After Noble’s leave in December, the town brought in former Vermont State Police director James Baker to get to the bottom of the exodus of employees. He interviewed current and past employees and his report illustrated a lack of support for Noble and cited his leadership for many of those departures. The report also revealed that some members of the department felt Colangelo shouldn’t have handed Noble the police chief’s job.

The longtime second in command, Shelburne Sgt. Allen Fortin, was the favored candidate four years ago. He had earlier served as the first police chief in Hinesburg.

Payout

Why the town agreed to such a large payout for Noble is not entirely clear. In a statement, the town said that it entered the settlement “in an effort to achieve a peaceful resolution to what could have been a difficult and resource-intensive process.”

The speculation is that Noble would’ve been able to sue the town for termination without cause.

“They want to avoid a worse lawsuit,” Sean Moran, a resident and former selectboard candidate, said. “I think (Noble) would have had a great lawsuit against the city for more money.”

Norm Blais, Noble’s attorney, said in a phone call that Noble “had an entitlement to continued employment unless just cause existed to let him go.”

“I would suspect the reason that the town entered into the agreement is because the town didn’t feel it had just cause, therefore they were willing to negotiate with us,” he said. “He was a tenured cop — he could have stayed there until he engaged in wrongdoing. If there’s someone else they feel should’ve been chief and not him, that’s not good cause to fire somebody.”

Noble’s new role as a consultant for the department, meanwhile, also remains unclear.

Krohn said that any consulting work, and the process for which it is to be conducted, is “yet to be determined.” Noble, as part of the agreement, is not allowed on the police or town hall premises unless invited by Krohn.

Naturally, some residents are disappointed in the result.

“The results of the James Baker investigation into the complete dismantling of our police department were crystal clear — former police chief Noble was the reason for so many departures. Why have the selectboard and town manager rewarded Noble with an 18-month salary gift instead of terminating his employment?” Murphy said.

“If anyone should see a financial kickback it should be the taxpayers,” he added. “Better yet, pay the dedicated officers who have remained with the department and who have been asked to work incredible hours protecting our town.”

The end of Noble’s tenure does add some closure for the department.

He arrived at the Shelburne Police Station the morning of March 30 to clean out his desk and remove personal belongings and had little to say to police and dispatch employees in the office, according to sources.

But obstacles remain — specifically a police and dispatch union contract that has yet to be signed.

Led by acting chief Michael Thomas, the department is working with a skeleton crew, with only five part-time officers working from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The state police are on-call through the remainder of the night, but only for more serious crimes.

Thomas said he awaits direction from Krohn and the selectboard. “There’s still a lot of unanswered questions,” he said. “Right now, we’re taking it one step at a time.”

According to Moran, the people in Shelburne “should be pissed off.”

“This is the second time in four years that we paid out for a police chief,” he said. “Are we going to go through this again?”