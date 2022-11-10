Shelburne’s Selectboard meets Nov. 15 to decide on possible changes to a controversial zoning district.
The focus of the special meeting is whether the town should remove the current zoning designation surrounding the land on the western side of Route 7, north of Bay Road, known as the mixed residential character district.
The mixed residential character district is one of seven districts in the town’s form-based overlay district, an optional set of zoning standards instituted in 2016 that applies specific, agreed-upon building standards for development.
Residents first raised issues with the form-based code in the district nearly 15 months ago when developers Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach applied to build 10, three-story multi-family apartment buildings with 110 units on a residential lot surrounded by existing single-family homes.
Many questioned whether this type of development was what was intended when form-based code was established. After concerns were raised, the selectboard asked the planning commission to address the mixed residential character district.
“After conversations, we hired Blue Zones as a consultant to illustrate and clarify the ramifications of the mixed residential character district as it was currently written,” said former planning director, Adele Gravitz, at the Sept. 8 planning commission meeting. “The goal was to provide clear and unbiased information to the planning commission in order to have an unbiased and clear conversation.”
The town paid $25,996 for Blue Zones’ consultation.
Blue Zones cited many issues with the town’s form-based code as applied to the mixed residential character district, calling it “overly complex for such a small region,” and containing “unclear, vague, or contradictory language” leaving it open to a wide range of development options that may not align with the town plan, the organization wrote.
“The standards are so broad that you could produce such a range means the neighbors can’t predict what’s going to happen and the staff doesn’t know what’s going to happen because this code allows for a wide range of development,” says Mary Madden, one of the project team members with Blue Zones.
Additionally, the town does not have a clear process to evaluate and enforce compliance, making it easy for development applications to obtain approval with limited review by the planning commission and the developmental review board, according to the report.
For residents like Robilee Smith, a member of the community group Shelburne Neighbors United for Responsible Growth, these problems have much less to do with “NIMBYism,” and much more to do with aligning with the town’s plan and character.
Smith and those within the group agree that the form-based code fails to focus on the scale and intensity that is viable within the code regarding development. Although residents would also like to help Shelburne provide more housing options, it must be at a reasonable human scale within the town plan’s policies.
According to the town plan, Shelburne should aim to “achieve desirable forms of development that enhance existing scenic characteristics, minimize the introduction of discordant features, and safeguard the integrity of natural resources while protecting neighborhood values.”
The group fears that if development were to continue within the form-based code regulations, that the town “won’t be Shelburne, it will be more like Winooski,” says Smith. “What makes the character of Shelburne so special? It is a quintessential Vermont village that has maintained a community while also protecting its natural resources,” Smith continued.
Brandon and Crombach have since modified their residential development plan, reducing the number of residential units from 110 to 78 after hearing the concerns of the project’s neighbors. They declined to comment.
The proposed development will be reviewed under the existing code, regardless of if any action is taken on Nov. 15.
Residents have urged the selectboard to make a decision in the matter to regain a sense of normalcy and ease the fears surrounding future developments that may jeopardize Shelburne’s identity, which, according to the town plan is “intimately linked with its visual character and the town is fortunate to possess outstanding scenic, natural and historic assets. These characteristics distinguish Shelburne from neighboring communities but are threatened by growth and development pressure.”
“The statutory requirements are that we require these meetings,” Krohn said. “Depending on how that hearing goes they could either close (the discussion) or vote. There is no actual requirement to take action.”
