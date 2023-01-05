A controversial development proposed by Shelburne chiropractors Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach received long-awaited approval from that town’s development review board in November which was set to end a nearly two-year-long battle against the project.
But residents this week announced they are working with an attorney to file an appeal to the state’s environmental court to block the development, according to nearby homeowner Pete Serisky.
The development project proposes a mixed-use building on Shelburne Road with approximately 4,000 square feet of commercial space on its first floor and a total of eight residential units on the second and third floors. Also proposed are two multi-family buildings with 24 residential units on three floors and a senior housing building with 22 units on three floors — bringing the total to 78 residential units and commercial space to be built over a three-year period.
The developer’s original proposal, submitted in July 2021, called for a 110-units but was met with resident opposition and a 15-month-long kerfuffle that ultimately led to the reshuffling of town zoning. Responding to the backlash, Brandon and Crombach scaled their project back to the current 78-unit proposal.
At a Nov. 16 hearing regarding the revised proposal, dozens of residents aired their grievances about the project. The greatest point of contention was regarding so-called “ghost-lines” in the site plan. The original revised proposal kept 25 percent of the current woodlands in place with a designation labeled “dedicated open space.” However, concerned residents noted that on another site map, the same area was replaced with a new designation labeled “reserved for future residential development.”
“We object to having ghost lines on any of those projects for obvious reasons; it is not the obligation of the DRB to leave doors open that don’t need to be open,” said resident Rowland Davis. “I think the town is in agreement, when a developer submits a plan and does not include any written mention of ghost lines and he’s merely saying he wants to leave a door open on more friendly terms. I hear the developer talking out of both sides of their mouths on this issue.”
Along with adhering to development review board conditions for their application, developers Crombach and Brandon have sought wildlife, stormwater and traffic consultants in order to alleviate resident opposition.
“Certainly there are suburban-tolerant wildlife that we expect and know to frequent this property. What we did not find would be federally or state protected wildlife elements or habitats on this property,” said a consultant with Arrowwood Environmental in response to concerns over possible adverse effects on wildlife from the development. “What we have on this property is a very common general habitat we have across our state and patches throughout urban areas similar to here.”
Crombach and Brandon could not be reached for comment regarding this new development proposal, but have remained active participants in development review board meetings.
Although the appeal by residents has not yet been officially filed, it is actively in the works and local residents are not quitting until this project is met with delays, they said.
“It would significantly add to the traffic and noise,” explained Serisky. “There would also be a significant loss of privacy as the one- or two-floor homes directly adjacent to the development would have a three-story Motel-6-like structure towering over them.”
