On Tuesday, July 15, the Shelburne Selectboard voted to require the wearing of masks in stores and other public places.

Town Manager Lee Krohn recommended that the mask mandate be an emergency order of the selectboard as the town’s legislative body.

The requirement will be in effect until a further order of the selectboard, Board Member Mary Kehoe said.

Kehoe introduced the discussion on passing the requirement. She said she, and other Shelburne residents who have contacted her, have experienced situations where they find themselves shopping with people who are not wearing masks.

The requirement makes exceptions for children and adults with medical issues or places where business is conducted one-on-one.

The resolution passed unanimously.

The town will distribute signs with the order to all businesses in Shelburne.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.