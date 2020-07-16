On Tuesday, July 15, the Shelburne Selectboard voted to require the wearing of masks in stores and other public places.
Town Manager Lee Krohn recommended that the mask mandate be an emergency order of the selectboard as the town’s legislative body.
The requirement will be in effect until a further order of the selectboard, Board Member Mary Kehoe said.
Kehoe introduced the discussion on passing the requirement. She said she, and other Shelburne residents who have contacted her, have experienced situations where they find themselves shopping with people who are not wearing masks.
The requirement makes exceptions for children and adults with medical issues or places where business is conducted one-on-one.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The town will distribute signs with the order to all businesses in Shelburne.
