Lots of people showed up to debate whether the town should enact a mask requirement for indoor public spaces in Shelburne, and many of them were from out of the town.
And at least one person left last week’s meeting because so many people attending were unmasked.
In a late November special session, the Vermont Legislature passed a law allowing individual towns to pass local, time-limited mask requirements. If a selectboard approves a mask mandate, it would be in effect for 45 days and could be renewed every 30 days until April 30.
As the discussion in Shelburne continued nearly 50 minutes past its allotted 10-minute discussion, chair Michael Ashooh attempted to speed things up by letting residents speak before people from other towns.
One of those was Silas Hill of Charlotte who talked over Ashooh as he asked Hill to wait until Shelburne residents had a chance to weigh in. Hill said he just wanted to have his “voice” heard because it was “hard to get to the right town at the right meeting on the right day.”
Hill said he opposes mask mandates for scientific reasons. “We live in the most vaccinated state and yet we have the highest caseload, and to me, it just doesn’t make sense to just keep tacking on regulations.”
Hill said he recently resigned from his job because he was told he was “anti-ethical” and selfish for not being vaccinated.
Rosalyn Graham of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association said a poll of her organization’s members showed them split 50-50 on a mask requirement.
Steve Mayfield of the Shelburne Country Store and the Country Christmas Store said he wears a mask when he goes to places that ask people to wear masks, but he is opposed to a mask requirement. He doesn’t want his employees, particularly teenagers, to have to tell customers to put on a mask.
Ken and Gail Albert, owners of Shelburne Vineyard, spoke in favor of a town mask requirement.
Gail Albert had come to the meeting in person, but because so many people were not wearing masks and she is immunocompromised, she left to speak remotely.
The unmasked masses in the town offices were violating a requirement Shelburne passed in early August that masks be worn in town facilities. But there is no penalty for violating this requirement.
Gail Albert said she “was terrified to be in there with so many people not wearing a mask.”
Ken Albert said Shelburne Vineyard has instituted a mask requirement and without that “it wouldn’t be a viable business.”
A mask mandate would mean he doesn’t have to post an employee at the door like a police officer to prevent people without masks from entering.
Susan McLellan of Shelburne said her brother-in-law, who had leukemia, was fully vaccinated. Somehow, he still caught COVID-19 and died.
McLellan said the community should do what it could to help protect people like herself — she has asthma — and Gail Albert. “Wearing a mask is a very little thing that we can do for our fellow citizens.”
Heather Rice of Wellspring Chiropractic said vaccines don’t prevent transmission of COVID. Early in the pandemic, she was using masks in her practice but “I learned that my brain didn’t work as well when I was wearing a mask.”
Based on that, she said masks may cause harm.
“People that are healthy, do not transmit viruses. There’s tons of research that shows that,” Rice said.
Susan Bowen of Shelburne said she has been studying the vaccine issue for 18 years after her 2-year-old was vaccinated and went into a coma for five days.
“After that day, I did not take any medications at all or any jabs,” Bowen said. “You’re making a decision for the whole town and it’s not your right to do so.”
Peter Garritano, who said he lived in Shelburne for a long time before moving to Charlotte, had spoken the night before against a mask mandate in Charlotte.
He said he was not feeling well when he wore a mask early in the pandemic and his general practitioner told him masks trap germs that a person’s body should be expelling.
Garritano said he wouldn’t shop in Shelburne if the mask mandate was passed, and he was encouraged that nine towns have rejected it.
He objects to stores putting up signs that say people who are vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask, but unvaccinated people do.
“There’s no basis for this segregation, this apartheid, this medical apartheid, we have going on right now,” Garritano said.
Eventually, Ashooh shut the public comments down, saying they had become repetitive.
Despite what several people said at the meeting, board member Mary Kehoe said the state data shows that 75 percent of people who are hospitalized for COVID have not been vaccinated.
Kehoe acknowledged there are breakthrough infections, or infections that occur even though someone has been vaccinated, but “the data suggests quite clearly that if you’re not vaccinated, you’re more likely to become very ill.”
She said the town could put up with a mask requirement for 35 days to see what happens and that’s not “a massive intrusion.”
To those who feel a mask mandate is too great an infringement, Kehoe said our personal liberty is infringed on every day. “I like to compare masks to stop signs. I have stopped at many stop signs where there is no one present. If I had gone through it, nobody would be harmed but I stopped because it’s a small intrusion on my personal liberty.”
Kehoe made a motion requiring masks to be worn indoors at public locations. Exceptions to the mask requirement in her motion include someone participating in a religious service, children under age 2, people with a disability precluding the wearing of a face mask, situations where a mask would create a risk, people who are eating or drinking in restaurants and bars and gyms that require proof of vaccination.
This motion was defeated 3-2 with only Kehoe and Ashooh voting for it.
Cate Cross made a motion that changed it from a requirement to a recommendation. This motion passed 4-1 with Kehoe casting the lone no vote.
Ballots by request for March election
The selectboard voted unanimously to handle local elections for Town Meeting Day in the “normal way,” the way it was before the pandemic. So, instead of mailing a ballot to every voter in town, ballots will only be mailed to voters who request it.
The state has already decided that ballots in the August primary will be sent by request only and that the November election will be mailed to every voter.
Town clerk Diana Vachon said the town only gets to decide whether to mail ballots to everyone for the local election in March or if it decides to hold a special election. The state makes the decision about the primaries and general election.
The state will also pay to mail ballots to everyone in November. The town will pay for mailing a postcard to voters reminding them to vote on March Town Meeting Day.
Vachon said that when ballots were mailed to everyone in November 2020 for the national election during the pandemic, it didn’t increase voting that much.
“Participation in Shelburne is usually pretty high, in the 80th percentile for presidential elections,” Vachon said. “Shelburners love to vote.”
