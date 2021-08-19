While the conversation about economic development in Shelburne continues, the selectboard has decided to take a big step —applying for designated downtown status.
On Aug. 10, the board officially took a vote to pursue the designation. Cate Cross was absent.
Selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said Shelburne would realize many benefits from downtown designation, with little negative exposure for the town.
Although some community members have been hesitant or expressed outright opposition to the designation, town manager Lee Krohn agreed with Ashooh, seeing lots of upside and no downside.
“I see no reason to hold off on pursuing it. It doesn’t negate our village center status we currently have,” Krohn said. “If for some reason we can’t put all the pieces together, at least we’ll have started the process.”
The state’s downtown designation supports “community revitalization while preserving the historic character and enhancing the future of historic centers.”
Designated downtowns are eligible for tax credits, given priority for state grants and authority to post lower speed limits, allows the creation of special assessment districts, streamlines parts of the Act 250 process, and provides access to capital of transportation projects.
About two dozen communities in Vermont have the status.
Krohn said the big hurdle in becoming a designated downtown is creating the organizational structure to justify the designation and finding the sustained funding to pay for that position.
“That’s the big hurdle — the organizational structure and the sustained funding, whether it’s municipal or donations or grants — chasing down the money,” Krohn said.
Economic or community development
Ashooh said two phrases — economic development and regulatory reform — have alarmed people.
“I think people hear deregulation, which is not the intent,” Ashooh said.
Krohn said it’s important to realize the discussion is not just about economic development, but about community development.
The words “economic development seem to have created some anxiety that we’re just talking about more development, more commercial activity, more bulldozing of the landscape,” Krohn said.
Although the conversation is partly about economic development, he said, “It’s also about strengthening all the assets that make Shelburne a great place to be.”
He described a vision of community development that includes things like open space, habitat preservation, public spaces and a walkable community and neighborhoods.
Ashooh thinks Shelburne’s conversation about community development should include conservation, habitat preservation and questions about how the town plans to prepare for climate change.
“I was shocked to see how many people are leaving Shelburne to go to work,” Ashooh said.
The town could reduce its carbon footprint so much if more residents could work locally and if there were paths, bike lanes and ways for people to get to work that didn’t require them to drive, Ashooh said.
Visions for Route 7
Ken Albert spoke from the audience to say that Shelburne had worked very hard in the past to not become a strip development.
Albert said big box stores on Route 7 north of the village could hurt development by driving people away from wanting to move to Shelburne.
“Watch out; don’t go for the cheap big buck,” Albert said.
Krohn said there have been no suggestions for the town to chase big box retail, nor “the big cheap fix.”
Krohn said it remains the town’s goal for Route 7 north of the town to have more of a village feel, Krohn said.
He argued for developing a comprehensive plan that covered all the areas of the town. “What that looks like at the end remains to be seen,” Krohn said.
“It really gets down to what are we trying to accomplish,” Ashooh said. “It is a work in progress.”
Board member Kate Lalley said the town needs to decide what kinds of economic development that it wants and how it will happen.
She said the town needs to work on Route 7 north “to avoid turning into the worst of Taft Corners or something like that.”
She would like to see more shade, more green landscape and less concrete, less treeless expanses on that side of town. Lalley said she would like Route 7 north of the village to be more like Route 7 south of the village.
“If we don’t aggressively and proactively embrace the concept of reform of our regulations and we operate from a place of fear, we’re going to end up with exactly what we don’t want,” Lalley said.
There is a new tire store being built between the Days Inn and Almartin Volvo on Route 7 that several board and audience members lamented. Lalley said this store is the result of “the passive do-nothing approach.”
Ashooh said there is still $50,000 in the budget to hire someone to oversee what town officials had been calling economic development but have switched to calling community development.
It’s in flux, Krohn said, as they decide how a new position would mesh with the town planning and zoning departments.
“We’re not sure where we’ll land with what’s historically been called planning and zoning. It’s possible community development might be blended into that department,” Krohn said.
Developing a mission statement
Board member Jerry Storey suggested that before the board develops a mission statement, it needs to develop a statement of purpose answering the question: “What’s the problem we’re trying to address?”
Storey thinks there are two problems: the lack of growth of the grand list and the scarcity of local employment opportunities for residents.
The mission statement should have goals that are measurable, he said. Everyone is working to keep Shelburne unique but it’s difficult to measure that.
Increasing the number of people who stay in town for work is a measurable goal, Ashooh said. He liked most of Storey’s ideas, except for setting growing the grand list as one of the town’s economic development goals.
“There are ways we could grow the grand list that no one would be happy about,” Ashooh said. “If we had an Amazon distribution center here, our grand list would skyrocket, and I’d be very unhappy.”
