The Shelburne Climate Action Working Group has been awarded grant funding from the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund.
That fund awarded $35,000 to 18 projects out of 29 applications across the state in amounts ranging from $500 to $4,000 for projects that help Vermont move toward its renewable energy goals.
In Shelburne the funds will go toward weatherizing up to eight low-income Shelburne homes through the Window Dressers weatherization program.
To learn more visit shorturl.at/rtw18 or contact Laura Cavin Bailey at laura@vtrural.org or (802) 223-6091 with questions.
