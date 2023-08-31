A Vermont Supreme Court recently affirmed a lower court decision ruling in favor of the Town of Shelburne and its former town manager Lee Krohn, following a public records request lawsuit with the town’s former zoning and planning director, Dean Pierce.
The case, which began more than a year ago, involved several records requests made to the town by Pierce beginning in December 2021, seeking copies of various materials involving the Town Manager, the selectboard, and the planning and zoning department.
Additional records were requested a month later, including communications related to development projects in the town, materials related to the town manager’s interviews with a local reporter, a document visible on-screen during selectboard meetings, zoning permits or certificates of occupancy signed by the town manager, and a letter placed in town employee’s file along with meeting minutes from a February meeting.
The requests were denied on the basis of “personal documents,” and the issues erupted at a contentious selectboard meeting, also in February, when Pierce made the appeal for the records.
Pierce filed suit in April, alleging the town improperly denied his requests and sought the requested documents in their original electronic format, later amending his complaint to include a request for a letter placed in a town employee’s file as a result of selectboard action on Feb. 17.
To evaluate whether records were properly withheld, the lower court directed the town to provide either a detailed affidavit describing the records withheld or to submit the records for in-camera review before the judge. In accordance with the order, the town submitted a Vaughn index, an affidavit, and the documents for in-camera review, which the court in December determined were, in fact, properly withheld under attorney-client privilege.
In a separate order, the lower court denied the plaintiff’s motion to amend the complaint, concluding that the request was untimely and unclear at which point the court entered into judgment for the town.
Peirce then moved for $11,953 in attorney’s fees, which are available to prevailing parties in Vermont public records cases, arguing that he “substantially prevailed.” The court denied the motion, explaining that “there was no basis to conclude that the lawsuit led to plaintiff obtaining anything beyond what he already had or was entitled to.”
“The trial court found that the town was already in the process of providing materials to (Pierce) when the case was filed, and the town had voluntarily hired a company to provide the documents in the electronic format requested,” the Supreme Court ruling stated. “That plaintiff received these at an early stage in the litigation without any court action does not amount to substantially prevailing.”
