Come celebrate Shelburne’s Arbor Day on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Davis Park. Learn about and help plant bare root trees and take home a small tree seedling that you can plant.
While most holidays celebrate something that has already happened and is worth remembering, Arbor Day represents a hope for the future. The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities, and endless natural beauty — all for a better tomorrow.
The origins of Arbor Day date back to the early 1870s in Nebraska City. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state where he and his wife purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City. They planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain.
In1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. Morton led the charge in the planting of approximately 1 million trees. The tradition quickly began to spread. It is now celebrated in every state in the country.
Help Shelburne celebrate Arbor Day and plant a bare root tree.
