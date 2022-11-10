Shelburne’s planning director resigned suddenly last week.
Adele Gravitz, who was hired by the town in December 2021, was nearly a month shy of a full year before giving a verbal resignation to Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn on Oct. 21.
Gravitz could not be reached for comment.
Krohn will take on the role as interim planning director in hopes of keeping things moving with the planning commission and development review board.
“In the meantime, I will be doing whatever I can to help keep that part of our ship moving forward in planning and development review, including drafting three decisions in time for this week’s development review board meeting,” he wrote in an email announcing Gravitz’s resignation to Shelburne employees on Oct. 31.
Krohn declined to comment about reasons for Gravitz’s resignation but did say, “she resigned, and we agreed to a short timeframe and we wish her all the best.”
Gravitz grew up on Absecon Island, location of the resort community of Atlantic City. She moved to Shelburne in December from the Washington, D.C., area where she worked for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.
Gravitz holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture.
News of her resignation leaves many wondering about staffing issues, particularly since Krohn announced in July that he and the town would not be renewing his contract past its November 2023 expiration date.
“As everyone knows, the current hiring climate is very challenging,” selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said at the Oct. 11 selectboard meeting on the town manager hiring process. Gravitz’s recent resignation adds additional hiring pressure to the town.
He acknowledged the board has been discussing how to manage the town’s staffing issues.
Ashooh and Krohn said the town has hired a new development review board coordinator who will begin work on Monday, Nov. 14. With Gravitz gone, Krohn will work directly with the new hire to bring them up to speed, said Ashooh.
Krohn said that although Gravitz’s resignation came unexpectedly, the town is taking this opportunity to examine the roles within the town, saying that more information about the hiring process will be available soon.
“Whenever we have a transition, we use it as an opportunity to reevaluate the structure of a department,” Krohn shared. “We are reexamining everything as we speak”
The planning commission, led by Krohn, held a meeting on Nov. 9 after the Shelburne News going to press. The primary agenda item reads “looking ahead: next steps in regulatory reform.”
