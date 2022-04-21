The town planning commission is prepping a plan to hire an outside consultant to evaluate and advise the town on its zoning laws as the community debates how to effectively zone residential districts along Route 7.
The question has been tough to answer for the town’s governing bodies: what kind of development is appropriate in residential areas along the busy state highway that essentially cuts Shelburne in half?
Both the selectboard and the development review board have passed the question on to the planning commission.
Selectboard chair Mike Ashooh last month sent a memo to the planning commission asking it to “examine the issues” and “present recommendations” to the board, while officials with the development review board say they feel their hands are tied and that they can’t effectively review applications, planning commission officials said.
During its April 14 meeting, planning commission members said that they may not be able to answer the question either. The commission doesn’t have the time or resources to conduct as thorough an examination as necessary, planning director Adele Gravitz said.
“Given the limitations of the planning staff resources and the twice monthly, two-hour meetings of the planning commission, these questions really might be better dedicated to a consultant who really has this experience to come in and help us unravel knowing where we want to go,” she said.
“Our current zoning package needs an overhaul,” she added.
While the issue has been brewing for some time, the issue was catalyzed by a recent development proposed by chiropractors Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach behind their office at 2882 Shelburne Road.
The 115-unit housing development near Shelburne Village was first proposed in September but was granted a six-month extension this month after residents argued that the project, and the zoning regulations in place, allow for too much density in the area.
The area in question — the mixed residential character overlay district — runs along Route 7 past the town center up to the border of South Burlington.
Residents pushed for the selectboard to adopt interim zoning in the area — a temporary emergency policy that would be put in place while the town revises existing ordinances — to stymie the development’s progress, but the selectboard opposed the measure, opting instead to direct the planning commission to take a closer look at the zoning bylaws.
The area is specifically covered by form-based code, a type of land development regulation that applies specific, agreed-upon building standards for a zoning area. It allows for a more streamlined application process and conveys to potential developers what should be built.
Shelburne first enacted form-based code zoning for that district in 2014, but some are now questioning whether current rules should be tweaked — or scrapped all together.
“The main concern regarding (the mixed residential character overlay district) is that it permits ‘too much density’ in these parts of Shelburne,” Ashooh’s letter reads. “Our discussions revealed that ‘density’ is just one way to characterize that concern. This might be better expressed in terms of a lack of conformity with surrounding neighborhoods or dwelling types, height allowances or setbacks, or some combination of these features or other features contemplated by the mixed residential character overlay district. I believe there was a consensus among the selectboard that the mixed residential character overlay district allows for development that may not integrate well with the surrounding neighborhoods. We are asking you to clarify the problem, if there is one, and make recommendations to address them.”
Planning commissioners say that it would be difficult to tweak the underlying zoning bylaws or the overlying form-based code.
“The whole zoning has multiple, multiple inconsistencies that, kind of like a house of cards, make it difficult to tweak anything because its interdependently inconsistent,” Gravitz said during an April 14 meeting. “Form-based code is an overlay, but the underlying zoning has really major issues that need to be resolved to make it function.”
Zoning regulations and bylaws are a language in and of themselves, but ultimately act as the legal infrastructure through which a community decides how to grow and what it wants to look like in the years to come. It is “only a tool to getting a community to the realization of where they want to be,” Gravitz said.
Nobody seems to know the answer to that though and are only aware that that Shelburne residents are fearful about the town’s future if zoning isn’t more closely examined.
“Once the foundation is in the ground, that’s there forever,” one resident said.
“We all recognize there’s an issue. In a perfect world we’d have plenty of time to sort through all of this, to sort through exactly what the problems are,” planning commission chair Steve Kendall said. “The expertise that’s needed to really come up with a best answer involves professional help. How do you do that expeditiously?”
Gravitz is still crafting a request for proposal and is awaiting a joint meeting next week with the planning commission and the development review board before making a final draft “to really flesh all that out — that’s a big piece of the conversation,” she said.
Kendall suggested asking for a two-tier approach from any consultant that’s brought in, first to figure out how to correct the mixed residential character overlay district, and then work on the “inconsistencies” of the comprehensive form-based code.
“I think they’re going to have to happen separately,” he said. “Concurrently, but separately. If we try and lump all of this into one package it will take a long time and there may be consequences that are not intended.”
“You can’t fix a problem if you don’t know what the entire problem is,” Kendell said.
