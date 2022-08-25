The Shelburne Planning Commission has warned a public hearing for Sept. 8, beginning what could be a long process to eliminate the town’s current zoning designation for property on the northwest side of Route 7.
The hearing is the first step in eliminating the controversial mixed residential character district, the zoning area encompassing most of the land north of Bay Road on the western side of Route 7 running up to the South Burlington border that, since October, has been the focal point of contentious debate over housing development and density restrictions.
After the public hearing, the recommendation to remove the zoning district would move up to the selectboard, which would have to decide to have a public meeting of its own and, eventually, whether to strike the zoning designation from the town’s zoning regulations.
“We’re addressing this because in the consultant’s final analysis, what could happen in the MRCD was not consistent with what was intended in the town plan and with the form-based code overlay district — for me that’s why we’re looking at what we’re looking at,” said planning commission chair Steve Kendall.
The months-long saga was sparked almost singlehandedly by a development proposal put forth by chiropractors Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach last September.
That proposal, and the vociferous response to it from nearby property owners, now has the town in the process of redoing its entire zoning — which for some officials has been a long time coming.
“When we talk about fixing the bylaws it connotes to me what we’ve done for so long, which is tinker around the edges,” town manager Lee Krohn said. “Somebody comes in and says, ‘I want to build a porch, I don’t like the setback, I want you to change the setback’ and we tinker there, and somebody else wants this as a priority, and we have created this massively complicated, internally inconsistent rulebook to regulate in a negative sense, where we haven’t really said what it is we want.”
That assessment was essentially confirmed by Blue Zones, a consultant that was paid $25,996 by the town to evaluate the mixed-use district, which said the zoning is “overly complex for a relatively small geographic area” that leaves the area open to a wide array of development that the town and neighbors may not want to see.
Kendall said no decision has been made about whether they would hire another consultant to help rewrite the town’s zoning.
Krohn and the planning commission discussed the issue at length during the last commission meeting prior to voting to warn the public hearing. Planning commission member Marla Keene was the only member to vote no on the warning.
Brandon’s and Crombach’s more than 100-unit residential development has since been halted as the town works through the zoning changes, but both have frequently expressed puzzlement over the move and have questioned whether they were targeted.
“We feel backed into a corner right now because the application that we have, that is ready to submit, is the one that nobody wants — it’s the one we had ready in March, and we could submit that so as to vest our rights under the zoning we’ve spent the better part of a couple hundred thousand dollars on,” Brandon said. “We’ve come so far with our neighbors to something that not only follows the form-based code, follows the comprehensive plan and, quite frankly, follows what some of the leaders of Shelburne told us to do.”
Kendall pushed back on some notions that the zoning change was being rushed through.
“One of my objectives with the commission is to take a methodical, rational, objective approach through this whole process,” he said. “It probably feels like a rush (but) this has taken up the majority of the planning commission’s time for basically the last 10 months. This is not being rushed at all, in my opinion.”
The planning commission debated how to proceed once the mixed residential character district is officially eliminated, but Krohn opined that the commission may be better off rewriting the zoning in the district from scratch.
“We never really say what it is we want to achieve, and then even when the rules allow things we still end up in these battles — that’s kind of inevitable in Vermont. We say we want housing in certain areas of town, and then we get criticism when the housing appears,” he said. “That’s a constant conflict we’ll never work our way out of. But if I were going to do this, I’d start fresh. Tinkering is what we’ve been doing for 20 years, we keep getting results we don’t like, and we keep digging the hole deeper and deeper,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.