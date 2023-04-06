After months of deliberation, the Shelburne Selectboard has decided that the town’s wastewater treatment operations should be consolidated at the Crown Road facility as the most cost-effective solution.
The Turtle Lane facility will be converted into a pump station.
Nonetheless, residents can still expect to vote on $30 million bond — or more — at next year’s Town Meeting Day for the project.
Shelburne currently operates two aging wastewater treatment plants and both are in need of extensive upgrades. The project is expected to be one of the most expensive capital projects in Shelburne’s history.
The town has been mulling over a few solutions since 2021, but ultimately opted to pick between upgrading the Turtle Lane or Crown Road sites, rather than improving both.
In September, engineers with the firm Aldrich + Elliot recommended converting the Turtle Lane site into a pump station and consolidating operations at Crown Road — a process that could take five years to complete. However, after hearing concerns from property owners on Mariners Cove and Mariners Way near the Crown Road facility, selectboard members asked engineers to alternatively study the efficacy of consolidating at Turtle Lane.
“It is anticipated that this bond request would be on next year’s ballot,” Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn told the Shelburne News in February. “It was originally hoped to be on for this year, but with the additional due-diligence alternative analysis for the Turtle Lane site, the entire matter was on hold.”
The engineers presented these alternative evaluations at the Feb. 28 selectboard meeting, which ultimately led to further recommendations for consolidating sewer operations at Crown Road.
Not only would consolidation at the Turtle Lane site be significantly more expensive, but another major obstacle would be the discharge into McCabe Brook, which has little capacity to handle wastewater. On the other hand, the Crown Road plant discharges into Lake Champlain, where state effluent limitations — restrictions on the quantities or rates of chemical concentrations in water quality — are much more forgiving.
Although three other outfall alternatives were evaluated, all were undesirable solutions that created additional challenges for engineers.
Significant environmental issues also make Turtle Lane a less desirable location.
Based on data from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, there are significant rare, threatened and endangered species in habitats surrounding Harbor Road as well as Class 1 wetlands.
Because of 16 single-family units neighboring the Crown Road facility, engineers are requiring extensive odor control measures, noise mitigation and preserving the tree and vegetation buffers between the site and the homes. In addition, the new structure will have a greater emphasis on aesthetics.
“We would have extensive odor control air filtration systems,” Wayne Elliot, the primary engineer on the project, said. “We want to limit the height of the new structures and we want to make sure those are lower than what the existing structures on site. We’re trying to build them more in the middle of the parcel to minimize the disturbance around the edges.”
Elliot explained that the pre-design and the environmental review process will take an additional four to five months before they move on to design and permitting, which could take another year and a half.
Estimated construction costs alone for the Crown Road project is estimated at $23 million and will likely go up.
“Supply chain issues have a significant effect. It’s tough, it’s adding, six months, nine months on some of these construction durations,” Elliot said. “Just getting equipment, can be 12 months, 15 months, 18 months and really, that again, further adds to the cost because it stretches everything out.”
“Tradespeople are getting more and more scarce and so labor is going up enough that’s not going to change,” board member Luce Hillman said.
Final costs should be calculated by summer when more funding options would be evaluated.
“It’s incumbent upon the town to be good neighbors and to consult abutters,” board member Matt Wormser said. “The balancing act that all this is trying to do is make the best decision for the town, both from a neighborhood impact standpoint and from a traffic impact standpoint, because this is going to be a dramatic increase in what all of us are paying for sewage. From a cost-effectiveness standpoint that factors heavily into all of our decision making.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.