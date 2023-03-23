A consultant has been hired to assist Shelburne’s planning commission and planning and zoning staff with a massive bylaw overhaul that has been in the works since December.
The Windor-based consulting firm PlaceSense, has been a professional land-use planning service since 2005 and has experience, “with a variety of projects, from small to large-scale, residential to commercial development and rural to urban design,” according to the firm’s website.
“We work with municipal, nonprofit and private sector clients to create places for people – communities with quality housing, strong economies, attractive public spaces, safe streets and healthy ecosystems,” the site reads.
Aaron DeNamur, the town’s planning coordinator and assistant zoning administrator, said while the town only received this one bid, the subcommittee responsible for the hiring was thoroughly impressed and confident with PlaceSense’s experience.
The decision for this work comes after a contentious, nearly year-long zoning battle in a designation of the town’s zoning known as the mixed-residential character district. Hiring a consultant was the next step for many residents who have been actively involved in zoning decisions this year, including a residential group known as the Shelburne Alliance for the Environment, or S.A.F.E, who urged the planning commission to “stay the course with their original idea of using an experienced and independent consultant to help them chart the path forward for their very important project.”
“There are not a lot of consultants in the state who do this kind of work to begin with and there’s a lot of other municipalities trying to do similar (work),” DeNamur said. “The few consultants that do this are very, very busy.”
“I was impressed by their very quick understanding of the issues that we were identifying,” commission member Marla Keene said at the March 8 planning commission meeting. “It was almost like they had seen it before.”
When asked what other towns the firm has worked with DeNamur said “it would be easier to name the towns they haven’t worked with.”
The firm’s website lists more than 20 municipalities it has helped to update zoning and land use regulations within the last decade.
DeNamur said the work will cost the town $70,000 and the contract — which was finalized on Wednesday — will expire by December 2024 or “whenever the work is done, whichever comes sooner,” he said.
Because the town received a $25,000 state bylaw modernization grant in January to encourage pedestrian-oriented development to support more housing opportunities, Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn said at a December planning commission meeting that the remaining dollars for this project will come from “money presently allocated for economic development purposes.
“The selectboard to date has been OK with that idea, recognizing that a regulatory overhaul is fundamental to economic and community development,” Krohn said.
The planning commission has also suggested utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
The process will likely take roughly 18 months, with the first two to three months being a “really deep analysis of the regulations,” DeNamur said. “After that they would come to us and say, ‘this is our work plan from here on out.’”
“We have such hope and faith that you guys will be able to clean this up for us, for the town,” S.A.F.E member and Shelburne resident Robilee Smith said at the recent meeting. “Not just for the neighborhoods that happened to be near the first big development in the mixed-residential character district. Many of us feel that the character of Shelburne is really at risk here and it’s precious.”
