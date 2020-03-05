Early Morning Boot Camp
Join instructor Kristin Hartley to workout as a group, supporting and being supported to obtain fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using body weight and small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome. The next session of classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 9-April 15, from 6-7 a.m.
The session fee is $120. The registration deadline is March 6.
Sun Style Tai Chi – Beginning Level I
Learn a fun and relaxing joint-safe activity, shown to make an impact on daily life. Tai Chi can reduce stiffness, keep joints mobile and improve flexibility and strength. Join this twice weekly beginner’s class with instructor Chris Curtis on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., March 9-May 27, in the Town Hall. This class is free, but donations to Age Well are accepted.
Spring Youth Lacrosse
Offered to Shelburne kids in grades K-8. Registration Deadline for Grades 3-8 is March 11. Grades K -2 registration is open until April 3. See our website for complete program details, fees and requirements. Shelburne Youth Lacrosse is seeking assistant coach volunteers for the spring 2020 season – inquire through the Parks and Recreation Office to volunteer.
Shelburne Little League Baseball, Softball and Babe Ruth
Register now before the March 13 deadline.
Baseball Levels:
Pee Wee / Tee Ball – 4-5 years - $35, 6-7 years - $60
AA/AAA - 8-10 years - $75, 11-12 years - $75
Majors – 11-23 years - $75
Softball Levels:
Minis - 5-7 years - $60
Minor – 8-9 years - $60
Major – 10-12 years $75
Babe Ruth:
13-15 years, $130 (registration deadline is May 1).