Winter Carnival at Shelburne Field House
Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Hosted by Shelburne Field House and presented by Shelburne Parks and Recreation and Shelburne Farms. Family fun via free activities from local businesses and organizations, regardless of weather. Featuring bounce houses, Big Blue Trunk’s “Big Games,” live birds with Outreach for Earth Stewardship, food from local vendors from the Shelburne Farmer’s Market and entertainment with Jason Tary’s high-energy juggling performance at 11:30 a.m. Snowshoes will be available for use on the athletic fields if the weather allows. Sponsored by Associates in Orthodontics, Dr. Librizzi, Dr. Blasius, Dr. Librizzi and Shelburne Business Professionals Association.
Me & My Guy Valentine Dance
Friday, Feb. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Girls in grades K–5 and their “special adult guy,” be it a father, uncle, grandfather or someone special, can dance the night away, visit the photo booth, snacks and a take-home memento. Tickets on sale now for $20 per couple, plus $5 per additional person. Act quickly, as they will increase to $25 on the day of the event.
Free Senior Walking Program
Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment. Please bring a pair of clean, dry soft-soled shoes to change into before entering the gym. No registration is required. Shelburne residents only please. Walking hours are Monday–Friday, 9–11 a.m. through March 27.
The schedule is subject to change due to other scheduled events and blackout dates. Call 985-9551 for updated schedule information.
YANG 24 (Short Form) Tai Chi: Intermediate-Advanced
This class picks up where the autumn session left off. Finish learning the choreography of the form then return to square one focusing on nuances: breath, refinement of individual moves and flow. Intermediate-Advanced Yang 24 is a no-fee class sponsored by Age Well Vermont. Donations to Age Well are welcome but not required for participation. Registration with Parks & Recreation is required. Forms are available in the office or online. Knowledge of choreography through “High Pat on Horse” (or permission from instructor) is required. Please contact the instructor Lee Sheridan-Orr for more information at waliboonic@hotmail.com or 238-4067. The classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 13 – May 20 from 9–10 a.m. in the Town Hall.
For more information or to register, visit http://shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation