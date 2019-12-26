Parks and Recreation Holiday Hours:
Closed from noon on Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Jan. 1.
Shotokan Karate
For adults and children, ages 8 and up. Improve fitness level and have fun. Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, consisting of dynamic offensive and defensive techniques, using all parts of the body to their maximum advantage. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye-hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills, while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate Techniques. Class taught by Brandon and Robin Hier and will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 2 to Feb. 6 from 6:30 p.m. –8 p.m. for $45 plus uniform costs. Register by Dec. 31.
Early Morning Boot Camp
Join Instructor Kristin Hartley to work out as a group, supporting and being supported to reach fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using body weight and small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome for this fun, motivating way to get fit and kick start the day. The next session of classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 6–Feb. 17 from 6–7 a.m. (No class Jan. 20). The Session fee is $120. Register by Jan. 2.
Gentle Yoga - Breathe • Relax • Stretch
Join Kay Boyce, Certified Yoga instructor, for this Gentle Yoga Class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work, and stretches. Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring a yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Classes will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 2–30 from 9–10 a.m. Class fee is $46.
YANG 24 (Short Form) Tai Chi
Intermediate-Advanced: This class picks up where the autumn 2019 session left off. Finish learning the choreography, then return to square one focusing on: breath, refinement of individual moves and flow. Intermediate-Advanced Yang 24 is a free class sponsored by Age Well Vermont. Donations to Age Well are welcome. Knowledge of choreography through “High Pat on Horse” (or permission from instructor) is required. Please contact instructor Lee Sheridan-Orr for more information at waliboonic@hotmail.com or 238-4067. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 13 – May 20 from 9–10 a.m. in the Town Hall.
