Spring youth lacrosse registration is open
This program is offered to Shelburne kids in grades K-8. Shelburne Youth Lacrosse is seeking volunteers in 2020 for coaching positions and to become members of the Lacrosse Committee. Inquire through the Parks and Recreation Office. See the Parks and Recreation website for complete program details, fees, and requirements.
Registration deadlines:
Grades 3-8: March 11
Grades K-2: April 3
Me and my guy Valentine dance
Friday, Feb. 7, 6:30–8:30 p.m
For girls in grades K–5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.). Tickets are on sale now through Feb. 6. $20 per couple, plus $5 per additional person. Ticket price increases to $25 day of event and at the door (Tickets not guaranteed at door).
This fun night includes a photo booth, disco lights and great music by Top Hat entertainment. Treats and drinks will be served and each girl gets a take-home memento.
TRYLAX event
Feb. 16, noon–1:30 p.m. at Sports & Fitness Edge in Williston
This 90-minute session is an introduction to lacrosse for kids who have never played before but think they might want to try. Girls and boys ages 6-14 are invited. The cost is $35, which includes a lacrosse stick and a year membership to U.S. Lacrosse! Register at https://nvtyll.org/try-lax/
Shelburne little league baseball, softball and Babe Ruth
Register now before the March 13 deadline. Visit Shelburnelittleleague.com for more information and for online registration.
Baseball Levels: Pee Wee/Tee Ball - (ages 4–5) $35; A - (ages 6–7) $60; AA/AAA - (ages 8–10) $75; Majors - (ages 11–12) $75.
Softball Levels: Minis - (ages 5–7) $60, Minor - (ages 8–9) $60, Major - (ages 10–12) $75
Babe Ruth Baseball: (ages 13–15). $130 Registration deadline is May 1.
Free senior walking program
Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment. Bring a pair of clean, dry, soft-soled shoes and change before entering the gymnasium. No registration is required. Shelburne residents only. Walking hours are Monday–Friday, 9–11 a.m. through March 27.
Please Note: The schedule is subject to change due to other scheduled events and blackout dates. Call 985-9551 for updated schedule information.
For more information on programming, visit shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation