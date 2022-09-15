Shelburne voters will decide in March whether to adopt a local option tax in town.
The town selectboard during its most recent meeting unanimously moved to ask the voters whether to institute a local option tax, allowing the town to tack on an additional 1 percent tax on Vermont’s retail sales, meals, rooms and alcohol beverage taxes — online sales included.
The finance committee this summer formulated the idea to generate income for the town specifically from visitors and tourists that visit the town — be it those visiting the Shelburne Museum, Shelburne Farms or just passing by on Route 7.
Selectboard members passed the option tax vote to keep the town’s proverbial foot on the gas: “There’s a lot of process we need to go through” for it to be on the March ballot because it would require a charter change, town manager Lee Krohn said.
If implemented, Shelburne would join many of its Chittenden County neighbors in levying the tax, including Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington, Winooski and Williston, as well as other Vermont towns like Rutland, St. Albans and Stowe.
Shelburne officials have stressed the importance of the tax as a means of paying for future capital needs, such as the new wastewater treatment plant project, which will likely cost the town more than $20 million.
The town’s finance committee has projected it could generate $939,961 in local option tax revenues, if adopted for the 2023 fiscal year.
“In my mind, this is about diversifying the ways we pay for our municipal government,” selectboard member Matt Wormser said.
The task for the selectboard moving forward is presenting and selling the tax plan to the public.
“Continuing education around it is important,” selectboard member Cate Cross said, adding she has fielded several emails regarding the proposed tax. “It was a common question we heard: ‘What are you going to spend this on? Are you going to waste it and do something ridiculous?’ There’s a lot still to be said and written and communicated and answered, but for sure putting it on the ballot out in advance seems like the way to go based on the number of people we heard from.”
“Most people that I spoke with seem to think that” using local option tax revenues for “capital improvements and infrastructure, it made sense,” selectboard member Kate Lalley said. “But that was the limit of their interest in giving us extra money to work with.”
Nonetheless, residents are still wary of adding on additional taxes with rising inflation, and an economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve come to tell you this is a terrible idea,” said Bruce Lisman, a retired Wall Street executive and a former Republican candidate for Vermont governor, who said the tax “will impact a broad swath of people and many of those who can least afford it.”
The option tax “depends on the price of goods, and the price of goods are up by about 10 to 50 percent in the last year,” he said. “I’m pretty sure the income of anyone here or anyone out there has not kept pace.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, consumer prices for goods increased by 9.1 percent over a 12-month period ending in June.
“It’s a regressive tax. Like the sales tax, it’s among one of the meanest this country has afflicted on those who could least afford it,” Lisman said.
