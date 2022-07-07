The Shelburne finance committee made its first presentation to the selectboard on a potential local option tax, which officials say could generate upwards of $1 million a year in revenue for the town.
During a selectboard meeting June 28, the finance committee, which was tasked by the board to investigate the potential for the tax, used a number of data sources to show revenue projections and other markers “to make a determination whether the concept merits further investigation and community discussion,” Don Porter, chair of the finance committee, said.
“Nobody likes taxes,” he said. “But we have to look at the reality, taxes are the only resources we have to fund all of the improvements we make to our town, to run our services and to continue to move forward.”
A local option tax essentially allows the town to tack on an additional 1 percent tax on Vermont’s retail sales, meals, rooms and alcohol beverage taxes — including online sales. The town could individually adopt any one of those options, or any combination of those, town manager Lee Krohn said.
“Anything that is taxable at the state level is subject to a local option tax,” Porter said.
There are some exemptions: clothing, over-the-counter medication, non-alcoholic beverages, gas, electricity, motor vehicle purchases or rentals, for example, would not be taxed.
The committee projected the town would receive $939,961 in local option tax revenues, if adopted for the 2023 fiscal year, based on fiscal year 2021 retail sales, and “the non-COVID-19 impacted” meals, rooms and alcohol sales in 2019, said Jeff Carr, an economist at Economic & Policy Resources Inc. and the newest member of Shelburne’s Finance Committee.
“We think this is a conservative figure,” Lee Suskin, another member of the finance committee, said. The committee used data from state tax returns, and Shelburne actual tax collection data reported to the Department of Taxes from fiscal years 2018 to 2021.
Retail merchandise ordered online, via Amazon for example, would also be subject to the tax. Those online sales alone would bring in $320,000, based on the same figures.
No definitive visitor or tourist data is currently collected, but officials pointed to Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Museum and Vermont Teddy Bear Factory, which they say attract large numbers of visitors from both out-of-state and non-residents.
Commuter visitor patterns for Shelburne, the committee said, are “dynamic.” Nearly 3,000 visitors commute into Shelburne each day to work, and a “large volume” of vehicles pass through Shelburne’s Route 7 commercial corridor.
If adopted, 70 percent of revenue would go to the town and 30 percent would be retained by the state through its payment in lieu of taxes program, finance committee members said.
Committee members pointed to the 25 other municipalities in Vermont that have adopted a local option tax, including neighboring Williston, South Burlington and Burlington. Seventeen towns have a local option tax within a 60-mile radius of Shelburne.
The complete presentation can be viewed here bit.ly/3nrTUcL.
Selectboard members were generally favorable of the proposal.
“Any organization is wise to diversify its sources of revenue,” selectboard member Matt Wormser said. “Those of us who are property tax owners in particular, would welcome a diversification of revenue sources.”
“Having paid this in other towns, it just seems like a great idea,” selectboard member Luce Hillman said.
The finance committee sent a survey to 24 members of the Shelburne Business and Professionals Association, and most responses were favorable. Some were cautious, however, of an additional tax given fears over increasing inflation and other supply chain issues.
“‘Slight increase in taxation’ sets the alarm bells ringing,” one respondent said. “We are not for this added local tax, especially as small business owners who already carry a significant tax burden.”
“I don’t like the timing because I don’t know where our reappraisal will end up,” another respondent said. “I would like to know what the ‘significant benefits’ to the community are.”
Shelburne would need to hold at least two public hearings before any vote is taken.
“Education is crucial,” Suskin said. “How and when that education takes place is a major decision point. But that’s crucial.”
The selectboard will address when to set a vote — either during the general election in November or March Town Meeting — at its next meeting in July. They suggested they would try to get it on the Election Day ballot because of higher participation rates.
“It’s very hard to dismiss almost $1 million in additional revenue,” said selectboard chair Mike Ashooh. “I think we should continue this conversation.”
