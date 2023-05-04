After nearly five months, the Shelburne selectboard gave the green light to a second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief money allocations.
The selectboard last Tuesday approved spending $60,000 for fire station air compressor fill stations, $200,000 for efficiency improvements to the town office buildings, $15,000 for library plumbing repairs and $25,000 for medical equipment to the fire department.
The six-member ARPA committee formed in October and has met once a week over the last year to synthesize community input and recommendations for how the town should spend the $2.2 million to address multiple capital needs in Shelburne. One of the its primary goals was to use the money to benefit as many Shelburne residents as possible without creating ongoing costs.
“We want to benefit as much of the community as possible since this money is for the town, it’s for everybody,” Jeff Loiter, chair of the committee, said. “The intent here is to really make the best use of these funds but don’t create something that’s going to continue to need funding.”
Committee member said they also spent a significant amount of time matching spending with the goals of the Shelburne town plan, balancing economic development and protection of natural resources.
The committee created a public survey that asked residents to rank nine project areas from highest to lowest priority. Categories included infrastructure, open spaces, recreational spaces, climate resilience, bike paths, affordable housing, natural resources, municipal operations and tourism.
“It took a lot to get to those nine areas actually in terms of the amount of debate to create a list of categories that we felt was comprehensive but also not overwhelming,” Loiter said.
The survey garnered more than 400 responses and a 13 percent response rate and revealed a strong support for infrastructure, open spaces and recreational spaces, but limited support for tourism and economic development and mid-level support for virtually every other category.
Of the responses, there were also more than 200 write-in comments that coincided with overarching themes of safety, quality of life and connectivity.
Some recommendations presented to the selectboard came directly from town organizations and employees, while others came from people weighing in on the capital improvement plan as outlined by the finance committee.
“The really excellent work the committee has done will have a long useful life because the survey results, we’re going to be using that to inform the capital improvement program and other things for community enhancement down the road,” Don Porter, finance committee chair, said.
The first found of ARPA money allocations approved by the selectboard in January included $250,000 for the new beach house, $250,000 for cycling and pedestrian paths and $150,000 for rescue building repairs.
“There was a lot of hard work, a lot of insight, and a lot of great discussions that went into this,” said Matt Wormser, selectboard liaison to the committee.
In addition to ARPA money used to ease the blow of capital needs coming down the pipeline, Shelburne residents approved a 1 percent local option tax at this year’s annual meeting that is projected to bring in nearly a million dollars in revenue.
