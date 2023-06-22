As the motel voucher program that housed thousands during the pandemic ends, Shelburne officials are trying to figure out how to handle the influx of people experiencing homelessness in town.
The General Assistance Emergency Housing Program has been supported by federal funding for the duration of the pandemic, but as that support winds down, the program has narrowed eligibility during warmer months to stricter, pre-pandemic criteria.
The expanded eligibility that housed roughly 800 people in motels ended on June 1 with additional eligibility restrictions set to expire July 1. Of the 1,223 who remain currently eligible, the Burlington District’s Office — which includes those housed in the five motels in Shelburne — has nearly 241 people who still utilize the program, down from 353 on May 31.
“I know because of the work I did a year ago that Shelburne is like fifth or third now; it was fifth last year,” Rep. Jessica Brumsted of the Chittenden-5-2 district recently told the Shelburne selectboard.
In May, Chris Winters, new commissioner for the Department for Children and Families, sent a letter to towns aimed at identifying funding or resource needs such as access to shelter, services, showers, food, clothing; medical care; street outreach services; and planning and coordination to expand long-term emergency shelter needs in communities.
As of last week, Brumsted was shocked to learn that Shelburne was not among the more than 50 towns that had already submitted these letters of interest to Winters.
“There’s no reason why,” she said. “If one of those 50 letters is not ours, we certainly should have one in there tomorrow if we possibly can, just saying the things that we think. It doesn’t have to be formal. People have written letters that have a starting paragraph and then just bulleted the things they’d like to do.”
Exact funding available for towns remains uncertain since Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the $8.5 billion state budget last month. Lawmakers will reassemble this week in an attempt to override his veto while also working to strike a motel voucher deal. But Brumsted explained, “We don’t even know if we’re going to be able to override, we still need more votes. So, we’re supposedly starting on the 20th and will be there until the end of the week or until we get something done.”
In the meantime, Shelburne town manager Matt Lawless said, “We definitely will send (the letter). I’m working on it now, detailing the costs and exactly how we are going to scope this. We certainly have a need here.”
The work will continue to include the town’s social services committee along with an unofficial task force made up of selectboard members Cate Cross and Andrew Everett, Shelburne’s police chief Mike Thomas, the Champlain Housing Trust, and Brumsted.
Some of the solutions discussed with the housing trust are the need for showers or a day station in town as well as the possibility of the trust temporarily reopening 15 of its rooms in the former Harbor Place that is currently under renovation for more permanent housing.
The soon-to-be chair of the social services committee, Sean Moran, said the committee had not been cued in to work with the task force in prior meetings but anticipates that going forward the two would work in conjunction with Lawless.
Social services committee
Although the committee is more than willing to help, its role in town is slightly limited. The committee is allotted $38,000 a year from the town to address the needs of the residents by directly supporting organizations that serve them.
“We aren’t really providers of services, we approve grants to providers,” former chair Sue Irish said.
“If you came to us and said, ‘I would like to help the homeless. Can you help me buy 100 sleeping bags?’ Well, unless you wrote a grant, and we could see where it was going, we cannot just do that,” Moran said. “We can’t go and say, Here’s $10,000 or $5,000, use it for what you want.’ We have to be asked for it.”
For example, the committee has set up its own voucher program with the police department that will reimburse an officer who spends money out of their own pocket to put someone they find may be at risk into a hotel or supply them with food.
“We set that up last year because Officer (Josh) Flore would call me at 10 at night saying ‘I have somebody without food,’ Moran said. “So we’ve set up a fund where we will reimburse an officer per event up to $300 if they have to buy (someone) a hotel room or buy a bus ticket or buy gas.”
“Officer Flore basically said if he could drive around with the back of his truck full of food he would,” board member Andrew Everett said. “His first reaction to people is, ‘Are you fed and how can I help?’ They have zero interest in criminalizing homelessness.”
Conversely, Moran said he’s reached out to a number of churches in Shelburne looking for means of support and was mortified to be met with closed doors when it came to dealing with homelessness.
“Some of the churches I went to said, ‘No, homeless, it’s just usually drugs.’ and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? Do you know how many rich people also sell drugs out of their rich little homes?’ I was furious.”
Misplaced blame?
Selectboard members also explained that homelessness has been a topic of contention among residents and some former selectboard members with many conflating a perceived increase in crime to the people living in the hotels along Route 7, specifically Harbor Place, which is owned and operated by Champlain Housing Trust.
“We’ve agreed with CHT to look at the police data to see what it was telling us because we’re also hearing a lot from community members saying, ‘My house is broken into because of these damn homeless people,” Cate Cross said. “So, we’re saying is this really what we’re finding or is this misplaced blame?”
Cross, who is also the liaison to the diversity and equity committee, explained that the problems are multilayered, stemming from a scarcity of housing, mental health problems, addiction and abuse.
According to the 2023 Chittenden County Point-in-Time count report, released by the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, Vermont has the second lowest vacancy rate in the country, while Chittenden County is at a 20-year low of 0.4 percent, with more than half of renters paying more than one-third of their income for housing.
“We’re really trying to figure out how can we be welcoming and help people get people back on their feet,” she continued. “It’s been a journey and we’re certainly just at the beginning, but it’s already been pretty cool to rebuild the relationships with Howard Center and Champlain Housing Trust.”
