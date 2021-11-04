Shelburne holds a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument.
Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jason T. Galipeau, a native of Shelburne. He graduated from Champlain Valley High School in 1995 and University of Vermont in 2000. He received master’s degrees from St. Michael’s College in 2011.
Galipeau received his commission in 2006 after graduating from the Academy of Military Science, McGee Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tenn. He graduated from the Air Command Staff College in 2019.
Galipeau has held many positions within the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, including deputy commander, 158th Communications Flight, 158th Medical Group administrative officer, and commander of the 158th Force Support Flight.
Currently, he is the medical administrative officer, 158th Medical Group. He deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of operations in Iraq and Enduring Freedom in 2004, and to the Africa command, Stuttgart, Germany in support of Operations United Assistance.
He is the recipient of numerous awards and decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Galipeau lives in Charlotte with his wife, Erica, and their children Colby and Kalya.
It is expected that all attendees will wear masks and keep the appropriate distance from each other. Chairs will not be provided so attendees are encouraged to bring their own.
