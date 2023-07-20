After reports of sexual assault by architect Sir David Adjaye surfaced this month the Shelburne Museum has cut ties with him to design the museum’s new $12.6 million Perry Art Center for Native American Art.
In an original report by The Financial Times, three women accused Adjaye of various forms of exploitation from sexual assault and harassment to a toxic work environment that left them mentally distressed, financially insecure and fearful for the future of their careers.
In May, the Shelburne Museum announced it would be partnering with Adjaye and his firm Adjaye Designs to design the new art center that is set to house an expansive collection of Indigenous art donated to the museum by Vermont resident Anthony Perry and his wife, Teri Perry.
“The recent allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against David Adjaye, and his admission of inappropriate behavior, are incompatible with our mission and values, which left the museum with no alternative but to immediately sever ties with the architect and his firm,” Tom Denenberg, director and CEO of the museum, said this week.
The firm is most prominently known for its work on the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016 in the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The allegations have caused projects and partners nationwide to separate with the architect and his firm.
Denenberg said that the project should remain on track to be completed by spring 2026 and break ground in the fall of 2024, but the project is at a standstill as the team strategizes the new design of the project.
“We actually should be OK on the timeline,” Denenberg said. “We’re into the process of figuring out the next way of organizing the design of the project and there are a number of good options. The way that the timeline had been constructed before it was actually there was a little bit of wiggle room in the spring of 2026 before it opened. So I think we’re going to be pretty close to where we were. We’re not terribly worried about the timeline.”
He said the project hadn’t yet moved to the schematic design phase but was still being conceptualized. The project has had three architecture firms involved in the process, including Adjaye Designs as the design architect, and the project’s indigenous partner consultant, Two Row Architects, is in Canada.
But where exactly the design services will fall now is “unclear,” said Denenberg. “Obviously we’ve been in very close communication with (the other architects) and we’ve kept an open mind as to who can design the building. There are obviously strong feelings about that one way or another, but I’ve said since the beginning, what we want to do is make sure that we have a firm or an architect who all the different constituents are comfortable with.”
The entire project has been years in the making to ensure cultural competency during a time when many museums are reconsidering what it means to advance and uplift the voices of those within their collections.
For the Shelburne Museum, Denenberg said that the only way to work with Indigenous material is by first forming partnerships with tribes from where the material comes. Since the project’s conception, board members and staff of the museum have called upon a national advisory committee made up of members of Native American Tribes, scholars, curators and culture bearers to guide the project from start to finish.
The selection of a new architect will require the same level of dedication, he said.
“We tend to start with the Abenaki because we are on Abenaki land, and then from there we build out because there are close to 80 tribes in the collection,” Denenberg said. “We have advisory groups for cultural competency when it comes to stewardship or caring for the collection. Then we have another one for the interpretation of the material. So, it’s a lot of touching base with multiple partners as we go.”
