The Shelburne Museum is in the works of launching a new 9,750-square-foot building set to feature Indigenous Art from more than 80 bands across America — an initiative Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation has called a “tremendous partnership.”
The $12.6 million new Perry Art Center for Native American Art has been nearly four years in the making said director Tom Denenberg and has been a major lesson in cultural competency amidst a time when many museums are reconsidering what it means to advance and uplift the voices of those within their collections.
The building was named for Vermont resident Anthony Perry’s expansive Indigenous art collection which was donated to the museum by his wife, Teri Perry. However, becoming stewards of the collection would take years of planning and learning led by Indigenous voices in Vermont and the nation at large.
“At the time, I suggested to her that we were going to have to do a lot of due diligence work on cultural competency that the museum wasn’t familiar with looking after Native American material,” said Denenberg.
He, along with other board members and staff of the museum, called upon a national advisory committee made up of enrolled members of Native American Tribes, scholars, curators and culture bearers to guide the project from start to finish.
“I said yes because this is our homeland,” said Stevens. “We need to be front and center and welcome people as they come to our homeland. So, I’ve been partnering with them for going on two or three years when it comes to this project.”
While working separately on land acknowledgment for the museum, Stevens also played a role in guiding the hiring process of the Shelburne Museum’s new associate curator of Native American Art, Victoria Sunnergren, an integral part of the curation of the new art center.
“We were able to get some funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Henry Luce Foundation,” explained Denenberg. “We’ve run a series of internal sessions where we have culture bearers and curators, enrolled members of tribes, advising us, partnering with us on how we understand the interpretation and care of material.”
As conversations progressed, it was clear that a collection of this magnitude would require its own specific building and space.
“This is a building that’s designed for the care and interpretation of Indigenous material,” said Denenberg.
“It’s a living building, not a stagnant building so people can interact with the actual objects from the tribes, creating areas for workshops and lectures. It’s going to be a living, interactive building,” said Stevens.
The building’s designers, Adjaye Designs, is currently one of the largest firms in the world with a history as a global, multicultural team.
“Our team is inspired by the potential of the Perry Center to not only enhance Shelburne Museum as a destination for education but also to amplify and empower the Indigenous communities represented by the collection and to reconceptualize the role of a museum facility in the 21st century,” Adjaye Associates Founder, David Adjaye said. “As the design architect for the new Perry Center, we intend to cultivate opportunities for transformation, storytelling and cross-cultural dialogue, ensuring the Perry Center contributes to the unique eclecticism and mission of Shelburne Museum.”
The firm’s best-known commission to date is the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016 on the National Mall in Washington D.C.
“(The Perry Center) is quite small compared to the other things they do,” said Denenberg. “But we found them to be the most articulate about how you design a building for a complicated history, and that’s something that they’ve done, both at the Smithsonian but also in Australia where they did an Aboriginal project.”
Adjaye Associates is also partnering with an Indigenous-owned architecture firm, Two Row Architect, who have held a series of formal listening circles with the Abenaki surrounding the construction of the building.
Stevens said that he is unaware of any other museum in Vermont holding a collection of Native American art at as large of a scale as what is planned for the Perry Center. In New England, he likened the project to the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in New Hampshire, along with the Abbe Museum in Maine which has made “decolonization” of the museum a major component in their strategic plan.
“As applied to the relationship of institutions such as museums to the Native people of the United States, ‘decolonization’ means, at a minimum, sharing authority for the documentation and interpretation of Native culture,” reads its website. “It’s not an easy definition to create as it’s a process determined by the local tribal communities and the history and practice of the decolonizing museum. When done properly, each organization will reflect decolonization in different ways.”
For the Shelburne Museum, Denenberg explained that the only way to work with Indigenous material is by first forming partnerships with the tribes where the material comes, and Stevens said there really has been no level of skepticism when working toward the Perry Center.
“I’ve been involved from the beginning it’s been a partnership,” he said. “They have asked me to consult with them and we have other tribes involved. It’s been a relationship and a partnership and not something they’re just doing on their own.”
This Native American art initiative has deep roots in the Shelburne Museum with the very first diagram for the museum from 1947 featuring a Native American art gallery. Denenberg explained that the founder, Electra Havemeyer Webb, had a deep interest in, and engagement with, Indigenous art and culture, an aspect of Shelburne Museum’s program that was never realized in her lifetime but has become of singular importance to the institution today.
“In the 1960s, there was a small gallery after she died that was considered the Native American gallery until the 90s when the material was removed because it was culturally insensitive by that point,” he said.
“The board and the staff felt if we were to seriously engage in those cultures, we would have to do it in a meaningful and robust way. That was what led us to this notion that we needed to build a building,” he continued.
The project is breaking ground this fall with the hope of having the building completed by spring of 2026. On display this summer, the “Built from the Earth” exhibition will feature highlights of historic Pueblo pottery from the Perry Collection of Native American Art and introduce viewers to the artists and cultures who craft these works of art with materials rooted in the land of the American Southwest.
“I have been told that one of the main reasons is not only to house or be stewards of the objects but also where each tribe can interact with the objects that come from their homeland,” said Stevens. “That way, it’s not something they’re looking at behind the glass, but it’s something that they can interact with because it has a living spirit.”
