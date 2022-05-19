John Joachim hammers away at hot metal, shaping blackened tools over an old steel anvil, demonstrating for groups of museumgoers a craft that was once of pivotal importance for small town New England citizens and their farming economies.
Joachim’s been doing this for more than 10 years as Shelburne Museum’s blacksmith — splitting his time between the blacksmith shop and the old printing press exhibit. But he’s got more of a connection to the museum than it first appears.
Once the president of the Williston Historical Society, Joachim is surrounded by tools that his great grandfather, Eusebe “Zeke” Robarge, used in his own blacksmith shop in the late 19th century, as well as tools used by Robarge’s son, William — who was not only a local blacksmith but an entrepreneur who owned the Lilly Wagon Company in Morristown, selling high grade farm and lumber wagons for local farmers.
“My great uncle’s wife and daughters donated all of these tools from different shops,” he said.
He’s one of many people working on the sprawling museum campus, which stretches across 45 acres of land, with 39 distinct structures filled with artifacts and items collected throughout the state to preserve Vermont’s history. Museumgoers could spend a whole day there and barely scratch the surface.
The museum opened for its 75th year on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for the educational institution that draws well over 100,000 people a year.
“We’re very aware of our role representing Vermont,” Tom Denenberg, the executive director of the museum, said. “Ten years ago, when I first came here, if you Googled Vermont —- depending how the algorithm was working that day — you would actually get Round Barn at Shelburne Museum.”
It would be easy to categorize the museum as just a historical museum, akin to Old Sturbridge Village, an 1830s New England Living History Museum in Massachusetts, which is also celebrating its 75th anniversary.
What separates it from other museums of its kind is both its collection as well as its mission, embedded by the museum’s founder, Electra Havemeyer Webb, who in 1947 created a site that would collect and celebrate the arts of America. She died in 1960.
Thanks to her, the museum has works on display by Edouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt and Claude Monet, including the first painting of Monet’s to come to the United States.
“If you’re a school child growing up here, you get to go see the first Claude Monet painting to come to America —- that’s here. One of the great Manet’s, “The Grand Canal of Venice,” is here. That’s the kind of painting that can be hanging anywhere. We get loan requests for those paintings all the time for major European museums,” Denenberg said. “There’s more of Museum of Modern Art DNA here than you would think.”
It’s that dual function that makes the museum unique — to both preserve history, but also to promote contemporary creative life.
Fourteen works will be on display through the season by Maria Shell, a quiltmaker who produces contemporary quilts “grounded in the tradition and craft of American quilt making.”
This season’s visitors will also be able to view an exhibition of the work of Luigi Lucioni, who died in 1988. The exhibition, “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” runs from June 25 through Oct. 16 and will showcase “the technically sophisticated realist who favored the play of light and shadows on weathered barns and stately trees contributing to the genre termed ‘Yankee Modernism.’”
Another exhibit, “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art,” which runs through Oct. 16, will feature objects from Shelburne Museum’s collection as well loaned works by Rembrandt Peale, George Cope, Tseng Kwong Chi and others, to illuminate “the history of creative response to perceptions of vision and invite new insights into the ways American artists have negotiated issues related to eyesight from the 18th to the 21st century.”
Denenberg is looking forward to the summer season, which might be the closest to normal the museum — or anyone — has had since 2019.
The museum operated on a very limited run in the summer of 2020, and last year had roughly 50,000 visitors during the relatively calm period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This summer it’s going to be interesting. I think the expectation is that we’re back to normal but of course we know we’re not,” he said. “Restaurants aren’t really operating in the way they normally do, hotels aren’t really operating the way they do.
“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the tourist season this year,” he added. “I think it’ll be sort of halfway back again. But not back to normal.”
