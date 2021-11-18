Shelburne Museum this week created major endowments to support two key areas of the institution — the directorship and American paintings.
The $5.25 million John Wilmerding endowment supports the director’s position at the museum and provides additional funding for exhibitions and special projects.
The endowment is named in honor of John Wilmerding, a renowned American art scholar and Shelburne Museum trustee emeritus. Completion of the fund was substantially enabled by a $1 million challenge grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation.
The Judith and James Pizzagalli American Paintings Endowment is a $2.5 million fund dedicated to acquisition and exhibition of American paintings that will ensure continued groundbreaking and world-class offerings at the museum.
Shelburne residents Judith and James Pizzagalli are longtime supporters of Shelburne Museum.
“The John Wilmerding Directorship and the Judith and James Pizzagalli American Paintings Endowment dovetail perfectly, not only with the emphasis on American paintings, but also in supporting areas of the institution that are vital to its mission,” said Thomas Denenberg, John Wilmerding director. “Both contribute in a significant way to the sustainability of Shelburne Museum.”
The John Wilmerding Fund honors Wilmerding’s leadership at the museum and recognizes his role in shaping the field of American art. The endowment links his decades-long legacy at Shelburne and his remarkable contribution to the field with Shelburne Museum, which was founded by his grandmother, Electra Havemeyer Webb (1888-1960).
Wilmerding’s connection to Shelburne goes back to his days at Harvard, where he advised his grandmother on American art acquisitions, a role he would continue to play throughout his career. A beloved Princeton University professor who also taught at Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale universities, he later served as the deputy director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
The Judith and James Pizzagalli American Paintings Endowment was created expressly for acquisition and exhibition of American paintings.
The museum’s collection includes examples of American art from colonial portraits to 19th-century folk art, from Hudson River School landscapes to innovative works of American modernism.
“Shelburne’s American paintings collection is a true gem unlike any other in Vermont. We felt strongly about preserving this legacy and ensuring the continued strength of the collection. This fund will create a resource for both advancing scholarship and bringing works to the region that enrich the cultural experience that Shelburne offers,” said James Pizzagalli.
