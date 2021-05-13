On Monday, May 31, a Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature LTC Jason T. Galipeau, a Shelburne native.
Galipeau, after graduating from Champlain Valley Union High School, the University of Vermont, St. Michael’s College and the Academy of Military Science, he went on to graduate from the Air Command Staff College in 2019.
Galipeau has held many positions within the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, including deputy commander, 158th communications flight, 158th medical group administrative officer, and commander of the 158th force support flight.
He currently serves as medical administrative officer, 158th Medical Group. He deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in 2004, and to the Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany.
Galipeau lives in Charlotte with his wife, Erica, and their children Colby and Kalya.
COVID guidelines must be followed.
