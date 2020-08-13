Voters in Shelburne followed most state trends during Tuesday’s primary – except for lieutenant governor.
Shelburne gave the lead in voting for the Democratic nominee for governor to David Zuckerman with 644 (44.9%) votes to 488 (40.6%) votes for Rebecca Holcombe.
The state voted for Zuckerman over Holcombe 47,196 (44.73%) to 36,974 (35.04%) of the votes cast.
But, while the state went for Molly Gray with 46,834 (43.96%) of the votes, more than Tim Ashe’s 35,250 (33.08%), Shelburne gave the lead in the voting for the Democratic nominee to run for lieutenant governor to Ashe with 1,030 (45.2%) and 476 (43%) vote.
Incumbent Phil Scott took the statewide vote to represent the Republican Party in the race for governor with 41,916 (72.12%) of the votes cast to closest competitor John Klar 12,641 (21.75%).
Shelburne Republican voters were more enthusiastic about re-electing Scott with 592 or 87.2% of the votes to Klar’s 66 votes (9.7%).
Shelburne followed the rest of Chittenden County in approving the top five choices from the field of Democratic candidates in the race for Senate to represent the county, giving the lead to Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, Kesha Ram, Michael Sirotkin, Thomas Chittenden and Phil Baruth. The county approved Christopher Pearson, while Shelburne voted for June Heston for the sixth spot on the slate.
Republicans Tom Chastenay and Ericka Redic ran unopposed, vying for Senate seats.
Incumbents Kate Webb (Shelburne District 5-1) and Jessica Brumbsted (Shelburne District 5-2) ran unopposed for re-election to represent the town in the House of Representatives.
The voting in the primary election went smoothly said Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon, despite having to interrupt tabulating the votes shortly after the polls closed when the massive storm hit — to retrieve signs that were still posted on the ground before they were taken by the wind.
