Masks are once again a requirement for people entering town buildings in Shelburne.
Selectboard chair Michael Ashooh started the meeting on Aug. 10 by adding a discussion to talk about readopting a mask requirement for people entering town offices and other town buildings.
The motion was approved unanimously, but there was one dissenting voice from the public.
“Given the resurgence of COVID and in particular the Delta variant and the uncertainty about that, it seemed prudent to ask the selectboard to essentially readopt the policy that we had previously,” town manager Lee Krohn said.
The policy requires people working near each other to wear masks. People working alone or who mutually agree to remove their masks may do so.
But unvaccinated people are required to wear masks all the time that they are in town buildings.
Susan Bowen, a member of the audience, objected to the mask requirement for town buildings “because people are just going to get scared again.”
She said people are adults and can make their own decisions.
Bowen said she has 45 rental units with 85-95 tenants and only two of her tenants wore masks during the pandemic. One of those two was the only person who lives on her property who caught COVID.
“I don’t know if you guys understand with a mask what kind of germs come out of your mouth and what you’re breathing back in. Have you thought about it? And do you know that it might make you sick by just wearing a mask and touching it and not allowing yourself to breathe free?” Bowen said.
Bowen said she gets her news from Del Bigtree and his website, thehighwire.com.
According to the internet, Bigtree is a television and film producer without a medical degree who is part of the anti-vaccination movement and who alleges the debunked connection between vaccinations and autism.
“I want to move but my kids love Vermont,” Bowen said.
Bowen was the only in-person attendee at the meeting who was not wearing a mask.
